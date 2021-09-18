What's up: News headlines in Wellington
(WELLINGTON, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wellington.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wellington area, click here.
LCCC hosts Family Fall Fests
Lorain County Community College will host community Family Fall Fests at its learning centers in Wellington, Lorain and North Ridgeville. The events are free and open to the public. At all three events, attendees can enjoy kids activities, games, food, health screenings and an open house, and learn about educational pathways including the University Partnership. Read more
High school volleyball: Brookside survives tough first set, then sweeps Wellington
SHEFFIELD — Two points may have made all the difference for Wellington on Thursday night. The Dukes were just two points away from taking the first set against three-time conference champion Brookside, but the Cardinals strung together the final six points and went on to win 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 in Lorain County League play. Read more
50th LaGrange Engine Club Show is about horsepower, farming and family
WELLINGTON — Dan Rufener stood atop an enormous steam traction engine Friday morning. The hulking steel machine looked every inch like a train in no need of tracks. Built in 1928, it was used for plowing fields, harvesting grain and running a sawmill. “This is really the first mechanized power... Read more
Comments / 0