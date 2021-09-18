What's up: News headlines in Wellington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WELLINGTON, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wellington.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wellington area, click here.

Wellington / chroniclet.com

LCCC hosts Family Fall Fests

LCCC hosts Family Fall Fests

Lorain County Community College will host community Family Fall Fests at its learning centers in Wellington, Lorain and North Ridgeville. The events are free and open to the public. At all three events, attendees can enjoy kids activities, games, food, health screenings and an open house, and learn about educational pathways including the University Partnership. Read more

Wellington / chroniclet.com

High school volleyball: Brookside survives tough first set, then sweeps Wellington

High school volleyball: Brookside survives tough first set, then sweeps Wellington

SHEFFIELD — Two points may have made all the difference for Wellington on Thursday night. The Dukes were just two points away from taking the first set against three-time conference champion Brookside, but the Cardinals strung together the final six points and went on to win 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 in Lorain County League play. Read more

Lagrange / chroniclet.com

50th LaGrange Engine Club Show is about horsepower, farming and family

50th LaGrange Engine Club Show is about horsepower, farming and family

WELLINGTON — Dan Rufener stood atop an enormous steam traction engine Friday morning. The hulking steel machine looked every inch like a train in no need of tracks. Built in 1928, it was used for plowing fields, harvesting grain and running a sawmill. “This is really the first mechanized power... Read more

