What's up: News headlines in Wellington

High school volleyball: Brookside survives tough first set, then sweeps Wellington

SHEFFIELD — Two points may have made all the difference for Wellington on Thursday night. The Dukes were just two points away from taking the first set against three-time conference champion Brookside, but the Cardinals strung together the final six points and went on to win 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 in Lorain County League play. Read more