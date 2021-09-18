What's up: News headlines in New Boston

(NEW BOSTON, TX) What’s going on in New Boston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

PEARLIE SMITH Pearlie Mae Smith, 78, of New Boston, TX, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Texarkana, TX. Mrs. Smith was born May 15, 1943, in New Boston, TX. She was a Nursing Home Housekeeper with New Boston Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Smith; son, Ronnie Smith; parents, L.C. and Virgie Mae Riley; sisters, Laural Benton, Barbara McCain and Louann Hurd; and brothers, Albert Riley Sr., Junior C. Riley, John Riley Sr., and Marvin C. Riley. Survivors include two sons, Joseph (Beverly) Smith of New Boston, TX, and Leroy Smith of Texarkana, TX; five daughters, LaRuth Ware, Martina (Tilton) Arnold, Pearl Jennings and Loresa Smith of Texarkana, TX, and LaNita (Kenneth) Wilson of New Boston, TX; one brother, Billy (Sandra) Riley of New Boston, TX; and one sister, Betty Scales of New Boston, TX. Visitation is Friday, September 17, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral services are Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM at House of Refuge Church, 1707 West 6th St., Texarkana, TX, with Pastor Murphy Rose, Officiating, and Pastor James Benton, Eulogist. Interment is in Shady Grove Cemetery, Old Boston, TX, under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary. Mask and social distancing required. Online registration is at jonesstuartmortuary.com. Read more

Sabine’s German Bistro in New Boston Serves a Taste of Home for Owner Sabine’s German Bistro in New Boston, Texas, has been serving up traditional German dishes to the Texarkana area since 2018. Owner and Chef, Sabine McGrew, was born and raised in Germany, and moved here several years ago. “I came here to Texas from Germany, and had the opportunity to work... Read more

