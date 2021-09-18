Top Medford news stories

(MEDFORD, WI) The news in Medford never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Medford area, click here.

Wisconsin Rapids’ Leo Brostowitz Voted OnFocus Athlete of the Week, September 5 – September 11 Voting for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, September 5 – September 11 produced over 1300 votes. Taking the title with 640 votes was Leo Brostowitz of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln with 640 votes. Aiden Gardner of Medford took second place, collecting 462 votes. Mosinee’s Torren Holtz received 155 votes, taking... Read more

WEEK 5 High School football picks I absolutely HATE picking against D.C. Everest. But Marshfield was always going to a tough opponent, and their team is in-tact and is playing better football. Everest, with some key injuries, could still win — but everything would need to go right. Wisconsin Rapids sprung a surprise last week against... Read more

Rhinelander stays undefeated with a huge win over GNC rival Medford Local Sports Published 09/17/2021 10:46PM, Last Updated 09/17/2021 11:27PM. Medford - In a big time Great Northern Conference battle, the undefeated Rhinelander Hodags traveled to Medford in hopes of avenging their lone loss from 2020. Behind two Cayden Neri touchdowns, the Hodags beat Medford by a final score of 28-14.... Read more

