Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 815 AM PDT. * At 732 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holtville, or 15 miles east of Imperial, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holtville, Gordon`s Well, Bonds Corner, Alamorio and Heber. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 41 and 74. CA Route 78 between mile markers 15 and 35. CA Route 111 between mile markers 5 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO