Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 15:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 332 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Sailport, Bosque and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0