Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 15:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 332 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Sailport, Bosque and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1030 AM PDT. * At 728 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Westmorland, El Centro Naval Airfield, Mt. Signal, Gordon`s Well, Algodones Dunes, Alamorio, Heber, Bonds Corner, Wiest, Seeley, Dixieland and Glamis. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 815 AM PDT. * At 732 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holtville, or 15 miles east of Imperial, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holtville, Gordon`s Well, Bonds Corner, Alamorio and Heber. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 41 and 74. CA Route 78 between mile markers 15 and 35. CA Route 111 between mile markers 5 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 08:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Still River At Brookfield. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 6:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Friday was 13.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 11.2 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The river begins to flood roads and parking lots. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 06/02/2015.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1029 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along State Route 238. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Bosque, Sonoran National Monument, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 18. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Imperial County through 800 AM PDT At 710 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstormS near Holtville, or 8 miles southeast of Brawley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Westmorland, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Alamorio, Seeley, Wiest, Bonds Corner, Heber and Dixieland. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 16 and 70. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 37. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 128 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valley Center, Palomar Mountain, Lake Henshaw, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Warner Springs, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, La Jolla Indian Reservation, Rincon Indian Reservation, Oak Grove, Pauma Valley, San Pasqual Indian Reservation, Pauma Indian Reservation, Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 15:24:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguadilla The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 224 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Sebastian, Moca, Lares, Isabela, Aguadilla, Hato Arriba, Aceitunas, Caban, San Antonio, Juncal, Mora and Rafael Hernandez. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
KYMA News 11

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Imperial County

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix has issued a flash flood watch for portions of southern California, including the following areas: Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. The post FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 115 PM PDT. * At 1210 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Pine Valley, moving west at 10 MPH. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alpine, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, I-8 Between Alpine and the Sunrise Highway Exit, Pine Valley, Descanso, Boulder Creek, Captain Grande Indian Reservation and Viejas Indian Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, The Redland, Kendall, Florida City, Leisure City, Naranja, Homestead Base, Princeton, Goulds, Richmond West, Cutler Bay, West Perrine, Zoo Miami, Country Walk, Richmond Heights, Palmetto Bay, The Hammocks, The Crossings and Everglades National Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 224 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Doral, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Springs, Medley, Palm Springs North and Country Club. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Coos; Grafton The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Northwestern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Southeastern Coos County in northern New Hampshire East Central Grafton County in northern New Hampshire * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bethlehem, Lincoln, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Holderness, Franconia, Sandwich, Mount Washington, Tamworth, and Pinkham Notch. Additional rainfall amounts of another inch or more are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla, Isabela, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 16:30:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguadilla; Isabela; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 224 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Sebastian, Moca, Lares, Isabela, Aguadilla, Hato Arriba, Aceitunas, Caban, San Antonio, Juncal, Mora and Rafael Hernandez. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Comerio, Corozal, Morovis, Naranjito, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 15:24:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Comerio; Corozal; Morovis; Naranjito; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Barranquitas in Puerto Rico Comerio in Puerto Rico Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Naranjito in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico * Until 515 PM AST. * At 309 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Palomas. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Comerio, Corozal, Morovis, Naranjito, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 16:30:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Comerio; Corozal; Morovis; Naranjito; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Barranquitas in Puerto Rico Comerio in Puerto Rico Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Naranjito in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico * Until 515 PM AST. * At 309 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Palomas. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Perkins County, Ziebach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Perkins County; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 328 AND 330 .Breezy northwest winds combined with very dry air moving into the region will continue to lead to critical fire weather conditions over parts of northwestern South Dakota this afternoon into early this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 328 AND 330 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 328 Perkins County and 330 Ziebach County. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 215 PM PDT. * At 123 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Palomar Mountain State Park, or 8 miles north of Valley Center, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A spotter reported up to one-inch diameter hail at Birch Hill on Palomar Mountain. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Valley Center, Julian, Fallbrook, Escondido, Warner Springs, Palomar Mountain, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs and Lake Henshaw. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 12:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 1221 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alpine, I-8 Between Pine Valley And Alpine, Descanso, Pine Valley, Guatay, Viejas Indian Reservation, Japatul Valley, Skye Valley, Boulder Creek and Captain Grande Indian Reservation. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Barnes, Eddy, Griggs, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barnes; Eddy; Griggs; Ransom; Sargent FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures falling as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eddy, Griggs, Barnes, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 16:30:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Adjuntas; Camuy; Hatillo; Isabela; Lares; Las Marias; Maricao; Moca; Quebradillas; San Sebastian; Utuado; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Camuy in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Northwestern Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 330 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lares, San Sebastian, Hato Arriba and Juncal. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
