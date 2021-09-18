CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

News wrap: Top stories in Ashland

Ashland Daily
 6 days ago

Ashland / apg-wi.com

Sally A. Kontny

Sally A. Kontny, 83, lifelong Ashland, WI resident, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, WI. She was born on November 29, 1937 in Ashland, WI to Walter and Helen (Lewandoski) Fitzgerald. She graduated from Depadua High School in Ashland, WI. Sally worked for the... Read more

Ashland / cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hayward, Ashland, Hibbing

Hayward, WI- The Chequamegon National Forest will see a swarm of off-road bikers this weekend for the 38th annual Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival. Thousands will gather in Northwest Wisconsin Saturday. The event will feature three races. Live music, food trucks, and beer will be available for all. Ashland, WI- Ashland... Read more

Ashland / coawi.org

September 28, 2021 City Council Public Hearing for an Emergency Residential Facility

Ashland City Council will be holding a public hearing on September 28, 2021 at 5:30pm for consideration of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate an emergency residential facility at 2300 Lake Shore Dr W in Ashland. The meeting is open to the public, and can be attended in person... Read more

Comments / 0

Ashland, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ashland, WI
Ashland Daily

ABOUT

With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

