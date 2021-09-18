What's up: Top news in Gonzales
Doyle H. Allen
Doyle H. Allen, just 57 years old, died unexpectedly at his home in Gonzales, Texas. His loved ones are deeply saddened by his sudden death. Doyle was born on September 5, 1964 to Susan Elise Clark Allen and Travis G. Allen and spent his early years in Portales, NM. At the age of 5, the family moved to Vancourt, TX. He attended all 12 years of school and graduated from Wall ISD in 1983. During high school he began working with Calvert Collision Center and that sparked his passion of owning his own auto body shop. He attended college at Angelo State University before deciding to move to Gonzales, Texas and work at Allen's Farm Equipment and Repair with his Uncle Allen and Aunt Barbara Weidner. While working there, one day a week he continued his passion of working on auto body repair and paint. In a few years, he went to work for Cooper Auto Body which he eventually bought and renamed Allen's Body Tech. Doyle took pride in owning his business and dedicated his life to making his customers happy. His greatest accomplishment was being a father.
Barbara Ann Dreyer
Barbara Ann Dreyer passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born on August 19, 1935 in Gonzales, Texas to Alva Claude and Mary Edith Adams Bowers. On March 12, 1954, Barbara married the love of her life, Jene Allan Dreyer. Barbara loved her...
Johnny Castellano Ramos
Johnny Castellano Ramos, age 67, of Gonzales, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Johnny was born March 17, 1954 in Gonzales, Texas to Irene and Jose Ramos. Johnny attended school in Gonzales. To provide for his family he drove trucks for over 30 years. Johnny retired from his truck driving days. He enjoyed spending time with his wife of 49 years. He always relished greeting friends and familiar faces. Johnny loved to spend time with his family, especially time with his grandchildren. He was always very proud of his family.
Julie Denise Kelso
Julie Denise Kelso, age 46 of Round Rock, formerly of Gonzales was called to heaven by our Father after a tumultuous fight with covid, on Friday September 10, 2021. Julie came into this world with her big blue eyes at St. David's hospital in Austin, Texas to Butch and Nancy Jackson on March 13, 1975. Julie was the first child for Butch and Nancy and they were overjoyed. She was the first grandchild on both sides of the family as well. Julie was loved beyond belief from day one.
