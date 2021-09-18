What's up: Top news in Gonzales

Doyle H. Allen

Doyle H. Allen, just 57 years old, died unexpectedly at his home in Gonzales, Texas. His loved ones are deeply saddened by his sudden death. Doyle was born on September 5, 1964 to Susan Elise Clark Allen and Travis G. Allen and spent his early years in Portales, NM. At the age of 5, the family moved to Vancourt, TX. He attended all 12 years of school and graduated from Wall ISD in 1983. During high school he began working with Calvert Collision Center and that sparked his passion of owning his own auto body shop. He attended college at Angelo State University before deciding to move to Gonzales, Texas and work at Allen’s Farm Equipment and Repair with his Uncle Allen and Aunt Barbara Weidner. While working there, one day a week he continued his passion of working on auto body repair and paint. In a few years, he went to work for Cooper Auto Body which he eventually bought and renamed Allen’s Body Tech. Doyle took pride in owning his business and dedicated his life to making his customers happy. His greatest accomplishment was being a father. Read more