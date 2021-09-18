CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News wrap: Headlines in Madras

 6 days ago

(MADRAS, OR) The news in Madras never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Madras area, click here.

The labyrinth honors Madras United Methodist Church member Arland Tangeman. Members of the Madras United Methodist Church recently dedicated the Arland Tangeman Memorial Garden and Labyrinth, and they invite the community to come and walk the labyrinth. "Friends and families gathered at the labyrinth after worship to remember Arland and... Read more

The White Buffalos were without three key starters, including two defenders. The Madras girls soccer team suffered another setback on Tuesday, losing 8-0 in a non-league match on the road to Caldera. The Wolfpack scored early and often as the Buffs tried to adjust to being without three key players. The loss puts Madras at 1-2-0 on the season. Read more

OSP reports driver had .30 blood alcohol level and another driver registered at .14. Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies caught and arrested the two drivers involved in a hit and run accident on Highway 97 near Bear Drive Wednesday, Sept. 15. The driver, 22-year-old Garyson Johnson, gave a breath sample of... Read more

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon farmers who grow 60% of the world’s carrot seed have been without irrigation water for weeks as drought ravages the American West. But just down the road, sprinklers douse crops and cattle graze in green pastures. The stark contrast is a consequence of the West’s arcane water law, and it’s brought new urgency to efforts to share the resource. Proposals to create “water markets” would allow farmers with excess water to lease it to those in need. It’s part of a discussion about letting the free market play a bigger role in water conservation amid climate change. Yet larger-scale efforts to spread water more equitably have been uneven. Read more

ABOUT

With Madras Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

