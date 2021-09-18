News wrap: Headlines in Madras
Memorial garden and labyrinth dedicated
The labyrinth honors Madras United Methodist Church member Arland Tangeman. Members of the Madras United Methodist Church recently dedicated the Arland Tangeman Memorial Garden and Labyrinth, and they invite the community to come and walk the labyrinth. "Friends and families gathered at the labyrinth after worship to remember Arland and... Read more
Madras girls suffer 8-0 loss at Caldera
The White Buffalos were without three key starters, including two defenders. The Madras girls soccer team suffered another setback on Tuesday, losing 8-0 in a non-league match on the road to Caldera. The Wolfpack scored early and often as the Buffs tried to adjust to being without three key players. The loss puts Madras at 1-2-0 on the season. Read more
Driver in hit and run accident charged with drunk driving
OSP reports driver had .30 blood alcohol level and another driver registered at .14. Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies caught and arrested the two drivers involved in a hit and run accident on Highway 97 near Bear Drive Wednesday, Sept. 15. The driver, 22-year-old Garyson Johnson, gave a breath sample of... Read more
Drought haves, have-nots test how to share water in the West
MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon farmers who grow 60% of the world’s carrot seed have been without irrigation water for weeks as drought ravages the American West. But just down the road, sprinklers douse crops and cattle graze in green pastures. The stark contrast is a consequence of the West’s arcane water law, and it’s brought new urgency to efforts to share the resource. Proposals to create “water markets” would allow farmers with excess water to lease it to those in need. It’s part of a discussion about letting the free market play a bigger role in water conservation amid climate change. Yet larger-scale efforts to spread water more equitably have been uneven. Read more
