News wrap: Headlines in Madras

Memorial garden and labyrinth dedicated The labyrinth honors Madras United Methodist Church member Arland Tangeman. Members of the Madras United Methodist Church recently dedicated the Arland Tangeman Memorial Garden and Labyrinth, and they invite the community to come and walk the labyrinth. "Friends and families gathered at the labyrinth after worship to remember Arland and... Read more

Madras girls suffer 8-0 loss at Caldera The White Buffalos were without three key starters, including two defenders. The Madras girls soccer team suffered another setback on Tuesday, losing 8-0 in a non-league match on the road to Caldera. The Wolfpack scored early and often as the Buffs tried to adjust to being without three key players. The loss puts Madras at 1-2-0 on the season. Read more

Driver in hit and run accident charged with drunk driving OSP reports driver had .30 blood alcohol level and another driver registered at .14. Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies caught and arrested the two drivers involved in a hit and run accident on Highway 97 near Bear Drive Wednesday, Sept. 15. The driver, 22-year-old Garyson Johnson, gave a breath sample of... Read more

