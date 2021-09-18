What's up: News headlines in Waimea

Inside a spacious Kohala By The Sea home in Waimea Hawaii listed for $1.925M

Homes are rarely available in Kohala by the Sea! This large custom home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, a fully owned solar PV system, beautiful ocean and sunset views, all on a private 1 acre lot. With high vaulted ceilings and lots of windows, this home brings the outdoor environment to you no matter where you are. Perfectly oriented to take advantage of the ocean breezes, you'll find year round comfort in the house. For the occasional warm days, 2 central air conditioner systems will keep the house cool. The large pool with lava rock style coping will be an inviting place all year round. The house has 4 bedrooms, with the 3 guest rooms on the opposite side of the house from the expansive owners suite. That owners suite has access to the pool, a large tub, dual head shower,2 closets and room for a workspace. The kitchen features outstanding cabinetry, top end appliances, an absolutely beautiful granite countertop, and a live edge raised bar. Finally, the 2 living areas are both separate and connected at the same time, allowing you living and entertainment options galore! 4 bedrooms 3 baths 2,224 sq ft