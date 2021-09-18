What's up: News headlines in Waimea
(WAIMEA, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Waimea.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Coffee With a Cop Waimea
The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s South Kohala Community Policing Section has invited the public to join them virtually for “Coffee with a Cop” on Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., via Zoom. This virtual event is an opportunity for community members to engage in conversation with their district... Read more
Hele-On Announces More Routes, Later Service For Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency has implemented the recommendations for fixed-route and paratransit service from the Final Transit and Multi-Modal Transportation Master Plan adopted in 2018. (BIVN) – The Hele-On bus is adding more routes on Hawaiʻi island, and offering later service, according to officials. In... Read more
KIUC fields questions on Westside project
WAIMEA — Community members want to know how the West Kaua‘i Energy Project will save them money, create local jobs and impact the environment. The Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative and AES Corp., the entities behind the project, are encouraging questions regarding the renewable-energy and irrigation system slated for the Mana Plain. Read more
Inside a spacious Kohala By The Sea home in Waimea Hawaii listed for $1.925M
Today we look inside a spacious Kohala By The Sea home in Waimea Hawaii REALTOR: Mike Drutar | Lic# RB-22119 808-895-3067 Mike@MikeDrutar.com Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist Your Kona Hawaii real estate expert. www.NextHomeParadiseRealty.com NextHome Paradise Realty | Lic# RB-23114 75-170 Hualalai Rd Ste D118, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Homes are rarely available in Kohala by the Sea! This large custom home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, a fully owned solar PV system, beautiful ocean and sunset views, all on a private 1 acre lot. With high vaulted ceilings and lots of windows, this home brings the outdoor environment to you no matter where you are. Perfectly oriented to take advantage of the ocean breezes, you'll find year round comfort in the house. For the occasional warm days, 2 central air conditioner systems will keep the house cool. The large pool with lava rock style coping will be an inviting place all year round. The house has 4 bedrooms, with the 3 guest rooms on the opposite side of the house from the expansive owners suite. That owners suite has access to the pool, a large tub, dual head shower,2 closets and room for a workspace. The kitchen features outstanding cabinetry, top end appliances, an absolutely beautiful granite countertop, and a live edge raised bar. Finally, the 2 living areas are both separate and connected at the same time, allowing you living and entertainment options galore! 4 bedrooms 3 baths 2,224 sq ft
