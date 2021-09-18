CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossett, AR

Top stories trending in Crossett

Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 6 days ago

(CROSSETT, AR) Here are today’s top stories from the Crossett area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Crossett area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Arkansas / scorebooklive.com

10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football

10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football

This week’s slate isn’t as packed with as many great games since it is the fourth playing date with the addition of Week Zero games. However, a few games stand out, including two big ones that involve out-of-state powers. 1. Bryant at Longview, Texas. The Hornets play one of the... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Crossett / arkansasonline.com

MCGEHEE 15, CROSSETT 13

MCGEHEE 15, CROSSETT 13

CROSSETT -- Crossett (2-1) and McGehee (3-0) came down to the wire, as the Owls stopped a two-point conversion with less than two minutes left in the game to beat the Eagles. McGehee got out to an early lead with a first-quarter touchdown from Channing Woodson and a two-point conversion. Crossett pulled closer with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Sam Polite that put the Eagles down one point heading into halftime. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Arkansas / scorebooklive.com

Top stars, best performances in Week 3 of Arkansas high school football

Top stars, best performances in Week 3 of Arkansas high school football

Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Week 3. If you know of a top star we should include, please let us know in the comments. The senior rushed 18 times for 239 yards and 3 TDs in the War Eagles’ 28-27 loss to Alma. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crossett, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar
Crossett Times

Crossett Times

Crossett, AR
56
Followers
210
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crossett Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy