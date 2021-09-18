Top stories trending in Crossett
(CROSSETT, AR) Here are today’s top stories from the Crossett area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Crossett area, click here.
10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football
This week’s slate isn’t as packed with as many great games since it is the fourth playing date with the addition of Week Zero games. However, a few games stand out, including two big ones that involve out-of-state powers. 1. Bryant at Longview, Texas. The Hornets play one of the... Read more
MCGEHEE 15, CROSSETT 13
CROSSETT -- Crossett (2-1) and McGehee (3-0) came down to the wire, as the Owls stopped a two-point conversion with less than two minutes left in the game to beat the Eagles. McGehee got out to an early lead with a first-quarter touchdown from Channing Woodson and a two-point conversion. Crossett pulled closer with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Sam Polite that put the Eagles down one point heading into halftime. Read more
Top stars, best performances in Week 3 of Arkansas high school football
Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Week 3. If you know of a top star we should include, please let us know in the comments. The senior rushed 18 times for 239 yards and 3 TDs in the War Eagles’ 28-27 loss to Alma. Read more
Comments / 0