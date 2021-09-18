Top stories trending in Crossett

MCGEHEE 15, CROSSETT 13

CROSSETT -- Crossett (2-1) and McGehee (3-0) came down to the wire, as the Owls stopped a two-point conversion with less than two minutes left in the game to beat the Eagles. McGehee got out to an early lead with a first-quarter touchdown from Channing Woodson and a two-point conversion. Crossett pulled closer with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Sam Polite that put the Eagles down one point heading into halftime. Read more