Trending local news in Carroll

(CARROLL, IA) What’s going on in Carroll? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Rev. Jeff Schleisman Rev. Jeff Schleisman, age 56, of rural Lake City, died on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Holy Spirit Church- St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant was the Most Rev. R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City. Homilist was Fr. Merlin Schrad. Concelebrants were members of Fr. Jeff’s Jesu Caritas Group: Fr. Craig Collison, Fr. Richard Ball, Fr. Bill McCarthy, Fr. Brent Lingle, and Fr. Timothy Pick. Music was by Kathy Halbur and Sherry Loughran. Gift Bearers were Fr. Jeff’s sisters: Deb Gemberling, Cindy Barkmeier, and Yvonne Doty. Casket Bearers were Les Schleisman, Brad Schleisman, Jim Gemberling, Bill Barkmeier, Cain Bachman, and Tate Schleisman. Burial was held at Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Robert Sporrer Robert “Bob” Sporrer, 76, of Dedham, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dedham. The celebrant will be Father Kevin Richter. Concelebrant will be Father Merlin Schrad. Music will be by Cindy Bauer and the parish choir. Mass servers will be Caleb Hoffman and Sam Hoffman. Eulogist will be Paul Wendl Jr. Lectors will be Vicki Rotert, Becky Archunde and Peggy McDonald. Gift bearers will be Noah, Rylan, Aubrey and Harrison Sporrer and Caden, Blake, Madden and Ellasyn Mertes. Eucharistic minister will be Doris Peterson. Casket bearers will be Tammy Ozel, Craig Wiederin, Kim Schade, Scott Sporrer, Mike Sporrer, Sarah Peterson, Jeff Sporrer and Terry Sporrer. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Dedham with military honors conducted by the Dedham American Legion. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Beardmore running for Carroll mayor Former Carroll County Supervisor Mark Beardmore, a long-time businessman in the region, is running for mayor of Carroll, pledging to bring the fiscal conservatism and eye toward low taxes he has long advocated. “I’ve had a pulse on local governmental activity for decades, and I can honestly say I have... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE