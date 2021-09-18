CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

What's up: News headlines in Fairmont

Fairmont Journal
Fairmont Journal
 6 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) What’s going on in Fairmont? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fairmont area, click here.

Fairmont / fairmontsentinel.com

Velma Jean Walters

Velma Jean Walters

FAIRMONT — A Celebration of Life Service for Velma Jean Walters, 91, of Fairmont, Minn. will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Kramer Family Funeral Home Chapel in Welcome, Minn. Burial will be in the Center Chain Cemetery, rural Fairmont, Minn. Velma was called to her eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont, Minn. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Saturday until the time of the services at the funeral home in Welcome. Messages of Sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.kramerfuneralhome.com. Read more

Fairmont / fairmontsentinel.com

FHS welcomes back band alumni

FHS welcomes back band alumni

FAIRMONT — Homecoming. A time to welcome back former students and reflect on the shared values and culture of a common institution. This year Fairmont High School is welcoming back all FHS band alumni to play the school song during halftime at the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24. The... Read more

Fairmont / fairmontsentinel.com

No. 7 Fairmont football hits road to Jordan in Week 3

No. 7 Fairmont football hits road to Jordan in Week 3

FAIRMONT — Sept. 7, 2018. Jordan defeated Fairmont, 45-26, during a Week 2 football clash at Mahoney Field. Ironically, the regular-season loss proved a pivotal turning point for the hometown team as the Cardinals reeled off 10 consecutive victories to capture Class AAA state runner-up honors to Rochester Lourdes. Three... Read more

Fairmont / dglobe.com

Fairmont stops Worthington girls soccer team, 8-1

Fairmont stops Worthington girls soccer team, 8-1

FAIRMONT -- The host Fairmont High School girls soccer team beat Worthington 8-1 on Tuesday, scoring six goals in the second half to turn a close game into a rout. Despite the loss, Trojans goalkeeper Chantel Peralta was credited with a fine performance. A total of 29 shots were taken by the Cardinals, and all the scores were high balls just over the crossbar -- all of them contested. Read more

Fairmont Journal

Fairmont Journal

Fairmont, MN
