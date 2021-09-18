What's up: News headlines in Fairmont

(FAIRMONT, MN) What’s going on in Fairmont? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Velma Jean Walters FAIRMONT — A Celebration of Life Service for Velma Jean Walters, 91, of Fairmont, Minn. will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Kramer Family Funeral Home Chapel in Welcome, Minn. Burial will be in the Center Chain Cemetery, rural Fairmont, Minn. Velma was called to her eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont, Minn. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Saturday until the time of the services at the funeral home in Welcome. Messages of Sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.kramerfuneralhome.com. Read more

FHS welcomes back band alumni FAIRMONT — Homecoming. A time to welcome back former students and reflect on the shared values and culture of a common institution. This year Fairmont High School is welcoming back all FHS band alumni to play the school song during halftime at the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24. The... Read more

No. 7 Fairmont football hits road to Jordan in Week 3 FAIRMONT — Sept. 7, 2018. Jordan defeated Fairmont, 45-26, during a Week 2 football clash at Mahoney Field. Ironically, the regular-season loss proved a pivotal turning point for the hometown team as the Cardinals reeled off 10 consecutive victories to capture Class AAA state runner-up honors to Rochester Lourdes. Three... Read more

