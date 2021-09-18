Top Trinidad news stories
(TRINIDAD, CO)
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Trinidad area, click here.
Trinidad man held ex-girlfriend captive, now charged with false imprisonment, domestic violence
A Trinidad man has been arrested for false imprisonment after allegedly keeping his ex-girlfriend captive in her home in mid-July. Leonard Armando Castillo (37) was charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence, false imprisonment and menacing for an incident the alleged victim reported to police seven days after the incident, due to fear her ex-boyfriend would retaliate, according to court record. Read more
Local officials disagree with 2020 census count, say LA County undercounted
U.S. Census Bureau data show both Las Animas County and Trinidad lost residents over the past 10 years — but local elected officials in Trinidad said that the 2020 census results may not be a true representation of the area’s current state. Las Animas County saw a 6.1% decrease to... Read more
City, district conservationists tackle Myrtle spurge invasion
The City of Trinidad and the Spanish Peaks-Purgatoire River Conservation District aren’t letting the Myrtle spurge seen within Trinidad city limits get the best of them. No, they’re tackling the matter head on and tracking down as many locations of the invasive species as they can. The city and SPPRCD... Read more
City, county crime, emergency report for Sept. 9 to Sept. 15
Trinidad Police Department responded to some 269 incidents between Thursday, September 9 and Wednesday, September 15 including assault, a shooting and counterfeit money. Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office responded to some 188 calls including warrants, many traffic stops and counterfeit money. Max Joseph Robertson (32) was charged with second-degree assault... Read more
