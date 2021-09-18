Monett news wrap: What’s trending
Carthage, Carl Junction, Lamar and Cassville finish first at Monett invite
MONETT, Mo. —The Monett Cross Country Course is notoriously known to be one of the hilliest courses in Southwest Missouri. That didn’t seem to falter the Carthage, Carl Junction, Lamar and Cassville cross country teams on Tuesday afternoon at the Richard “Whitey” Mettlach Cross Country Invitational at South Park. Carthage... Read more
Home For Sale: 403 North Central, Monett, MO 65708 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://403NorthCentral.C21.com 403 North Central Monett, MO 65708 MLS 60190952 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 START PACKING! This two bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, central heat and air, detached garage and carport and a screened in front porch. Contact Agent: Jennifer Prine Properties Unlimited Read more
Thomas Jefferson's Ding, Jeyaraj win singles at Monett tourney
MONETT, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's Allison Ding and Jeanna Jeyaraj placed first in No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles on Wednesday in the Monett Girls Tennis Tournament. In doubles action, Kianna Yates-Daniela Marquez of Carthage won in No. 1 doubles while Lamar's Kiersten Kinney-Molly Bronson finished first in No. 2 doubles. Read more
Taylor scores four goals; Joplin overwhelms Monett
MONETT, Mo. — Andrew Taylor netted four goals to aid Joplin in an 8-0 road win over Monett on Thursday. The Eagles improved to 6-1 on the season with the triumph. Carlos Palma added a pair of goals and two assists for Joplin, while brothers Abe and Ely Montanez chipped in one goal apiece. Read more
