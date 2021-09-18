CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

Monett news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Monett.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Monett / joplinglobe.com

MONETT, Mo. —The Monett Cross Country Course is notoriously known to be one of the hilliest courses in Southwest Missouri. That didn’t seem to falter the Carthage, Carl Junction, Lamar and Cassville cross country teams on Tuesday afternoon at the Richard “Whitey” Mettlach Cross Country Invitational at South Park. Carthage... Read more

Monett / youtube.com

For more information visit http://403NorthCentral.C21.com 403 North Central Monett, MO 65708 MLS 60190952 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 START PACKING! This two bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, central heat and air, detached garage and carport and a screened in front porch. Contact Agent: Jennifer Prine Properties Unlimited Read more

Monett / joplinglobe.com

MONETT, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's Allison Ding and Jeanna Jeyaraj placed first in No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles on Wednesday in the Monett Girls Tennis Tournament. In doubles action, Kianna Yates-Daniela Marquez of Carthage won in No. 1 doubles while Lamar's Kiersten Kinney-Molly Bronson finished first in No. 2 doubles. Read more

Monett / joplinglobe.com

MONETT, Mo. — Andrew Taylor netted four goals to aid Joplin in an 8-0 road win over Monett on Thursday. The Eagles improved to 6-1 on the season with the triumph. Carlos Palma added a pair of goals and two assists for Joplin, while brothers Abe and Ely Montanez chipped in one goal apiece. Read more

