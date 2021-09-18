CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havre, MT

Havre news wrap: What’s trending

Havre Digest
Havre Digest
 6 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) The news in Havre never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Havre / montanarightnow.com

Havre residents asked to limit water use

Havre residents asked to limit water use

HAVRE, Mont. - The Havre Police Department is asking residents to limit water use to only indoor water use due to a water main line break. The damage is being assessed. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Havre / havredailynews.com

For the Record, Sept. 16, 2021

For the Record, Sept. 16, 2021

-- A caller reported scraping a pickup truck with their vehicle while parking on Third Street at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday. Officers investigated a Wednesday 11:06 a.m. report that someone took the Third Street caller's remote alcohol monitoring device base station. -- A backpack was reported found at a First Street... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Havre / hilinetoday.com

Rural Fire 1 Board Approves Contract for Fire Suppression

Rural Fire 1 Board Approves Contract for Fire Suppression

HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – Hill County’s Rural Fire 1 District Board held a special meeting on Friday morning and unanimously approved an agreement that will see the Havre Fire Department continue to provide fire suppression services in the District through June of 2022. The agreement can be renewed on an... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Havre / havredailynews.com

Out Our Way: Herd love

Out Our Way: Herd love

Out our way, there are lessons to be learned daily if one is awake. Take for example the lesson of love. Dogs taught me that love is not limited to human beings, but cows taught me it is not limited to individuals. Indeed,cows taught me it is possible for love to embrace a large group of individuals. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Havre, MT
Government
City
Havre, MT
Local
Montana Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt
Havre Digest

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
40
Followers
233
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy