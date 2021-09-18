Havre news wrap: What’s trending

(HAVRE, MT) The news in Havre never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Havre residents asked to limit water use HAVRE, Mont. - The Havre Police Department is asking residents to limit water use to only indoor water use due to a water main line break. The damage is being assessed. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the Record, Sept. 16, 2021 -- A caller reported scraping a pickup truck with their vehicle while parking on Third Street at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday. Officers investigated a Wednesday 11:06 a.m. report that someone took the Third Street caller's remote alcohol monitoring device base station. -- A backpack was reported found at a First Street...

Rural Fire 1 Board Approves Contract for Fire Suppression HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – Hill County's Rural Fire 1 District Board held a special meeting on Friday morning and unanimously approved an agreement that will see the Havre Fire Department continue to provide fire suppression services in the District through June of 2022. The agreement can be renewed on an...

