Havre news wrap: What’s trending

Havre residents asked to limit water use
HAVRE, Mont. - The Havre Police Department is asking residents to limit water use to only indoor water use due to a water main line break. The damage is being assessed. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read more
For the Record, Sept. 16, 2021
-- A caller reported scraping a pickup truck with their vehicle while parking on Third Street at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday. Officers investigated a Wednesday 11:06 a.m. report that someone took the Third Street caller's remote alcohol monitoring device base station. -- A backpack was reported found at a First Street... Read more
Rural Fire 1 Board Approves Contract for Fire Suppression
HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – Hill County’s Rural Fire 1 District Board held a special meeting on Friday morning and unanimously approved an agreement that will see the Havre Fire Department continue to provide fire suppression services in the District through June of 2022. The agreement can be renewed on an... Read more
Out Our Way: Herd love
Out our way, there are lessons to be learned daily if one is awake. Take for example the lesson of love. Dogs taught me that love is not limited to human beings, but cows taught me it is not limited to individuals. Indeed,cows taught me it is possible for love to embrace a large group of individuals. Read more
