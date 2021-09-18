Top stories trending in Thief River Falls
Robert Hansen, 66
Thief River Falls - Robert Hansen, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Per family wishes, no services w Read more
Hefta eyes more discipline football for Detroit Lakes against Thief River Falls
Detroit Lakes' Reed Hefta was all smiles after his first career win as the head coach of the Laker football team. But he knew the celebration would be short-lived as it was time to prepare for another battle against an improved Thief River Falls team on Friday. After dropping the... Read more
Dennis Green, 79
Clarkston, MI – Dennis Ray Green of Clarkston, MI passed away on July 5, 2021. On Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1 p.m., Graveside services will be held at Park Ridge Cemetery, rural Thief River Falls and from 2-4 p.m. family/friends are invited to gather at the Black Cat in Thief River Falls. Read more
Work continues on several Red Lake Watershed District projects
by April Scheinoha Reporter It’s been a busy time at the Red Lake Watershed District. At its meeting Tuesday, Read more
