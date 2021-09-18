Top stories trending in Thief River Falls

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Thief River Falls Today
 6 days ago

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Thief River Falls area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Thief River Falls area, click here.

Thief River Falls / trftimes.com

Robert Hansen, 66

Robert Hansen, 66

Thief River Falls - Robert Hansen, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Per family wishes, no services w Read more

Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Hefta eyes more discipline football for Detroit Lakes against Thief River Falls

Hefta eyes more discipline football for Detroit Lakes against Thief River Falls

Detroit Lakes' Reed Hefta was all smiles after his first career win as the head coach of the Laker football team. But he knew the celebration would be short-lived as it was time to prepare for another battle against an improved Thief River Falls team on Friday. After dropping the... Read more

Village Of Clarkston / trftimes.com

Dennis Green, 79

Dennis Green, 79

Clarkston, MI – Dennis Ray Green of Clarkston, MI passed away on July 5, 2021. On Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1 p.m., Graveside services will be held at Park Ridge Cemetery, rural Thief River Falls and from 2-4 p.m. family/friends are invited to gather at the Black Cat in Thief River Falls. Read more

Thief River Falls / trftimes.com

Work continues on several Red Lake Watershed District projects

Work continues on several Red Lake Watershed District projects

by April Scheinoha Reporter It’s been a busy time at the Red Lake Watershed District. At its meeting Tuesday, Read more

#River Falls
Thief River Falls Today

Thief River Falls, MN
ABOUT

With Thief River Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

