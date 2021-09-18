Top Spencer news stories
(SPENCER, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Spencer.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Spencer area, click here.
Clay County Fair Celebrates Agriculture On Thursday
Spencer, Iowa — The Clay County Fair in Spencer will celebrate Iowa Agriculture on Thursday, the sixth day of the fair’s 9-day run. Clay County Fair Manager and CEO Jeremy Parsons tells about some of Thursday’s events at the World’s Greatest County Fair. In addition, there’s livestock judging and shows,... Read more
Pink Out 2021.pdf
The Volleyball team will be doing a “Pink Out” night on September 30 with all proceeds going to the Abben Cancer Center of Spencer, IA. All orders are due by the end of the school day Tuesday, September 21st. Thank you for supporting this great cause!. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ncTFZ0jfOFZUjHq3nB-qCvHn-9Qfm7pf/view?usp=sharing. Read more
Moriarty Files For Re-Election to Spencer City Council
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We will have at least one contested race locally when the City and School Elections take place in November. George Moriarty has been involved in politics in for several decades and has been the Spencer City Council since 2013. He tells KICD News he really enjoys his position of being able to represent the entire city. Read more
Marks & Spencer blames Brexit as it closes stores in France
Marks & Spencer is closing 11 of its stores in France because of supply chain problems related to Brexit. The UK retailer on Thursday said "lengthy and complex" export processes introduced after Brexit had made it difficult to get fresh products such as sandwiches and salads from Britain to Europe. It expects to close the stores — located mainly in central Paris and run with franchise partner SFH — by the end of this year. Read more
Comments / 0