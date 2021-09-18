CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, IA

Top Spencer news stories

Spencer Times
Spencer Times
 6 days ago

(SPENCER, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Spencer.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Spencer area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Clay County / kiwaradio.com

Clay County Fair Celebrates Agriculture On Thursday

Clay County Fair Celebrates Agriculture On Thursday

Spencer, Iowa — The Clay County Fair in Spencer will celebrate Iowa Agriculture on Thursday, the sixth day of the fair’s 9-day run. Clay County Fair Manager and CEO Jeremy Parsons tells about some of Thursday’s events at the World’s Greatest County Fair. In addition, there’s livestock judging and shows,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Spencer / belltimescourier.com

Pink Out 2021.pdf

Pink Out 2021.pdf

The Volleyball team will be doing a “Pink Out” night on September 30 with all proceeds going to the Abben Cancer Center of Spencer, IA. All orders are due by the end of the school day Tuesday, September 21st. Thank you for supporting this great cause!. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ncTFZ0jfOFZUjHq3nB-qCvHn-9Qfm7pf/view?usp=sharing. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Spencer / kicdam.com

Moriarty Files For Re-Election to Spencer City Council

Moriarty Files For Re-Election to Spencer City Council

Spencer, IA (KICD)– We will have at least one contested race locally when the City and School Elections take place in November. George Moriarty has been involved in politics in for several decades and has been the Spencer City Council since 2013. He tells KICD News he really enjoys his position of being able to represent the entire city. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Spencer / kimt.com

Marks & Spencer blames Brexit as it closes stores in France

Marks & Spencer blames Brexit as it closes stores in France

Marks & Spencer is closing 11 of its stores in France because of supply chain problems related to Brexit. The UK retailer on Thursday said "lengthy and complex" export processes introduced after Brexit had made it difficult to get fresh products such as sandwiches and salads from Britain to Europe. It expects to close the stores — located mainly in central Paris and run with franchise partner SFH — by the end of this year. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spencer, IA
Spencer, IA
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Spencer Times

Spencer Times

Spencer, IA
42
Followers
234
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy