Top Spencer news stories

Marks & Spencer blames Brexit as it closes stores in France

Marks & Spencer is closing 11 of its stores in France because of supply chain problems related to Brexit. The UK retailer on Thursday said "lengthy and complex" export processes introduced after Brexit had made it difficult to get fresh products such as sandwiches and salads from Britain to Europe. It expects to close the stores — located mainly in central Paris and run with franchise partner SFH — by the end of this year. Read more