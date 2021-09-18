What's up: Top news in Gulf Shores

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

 6 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) The news in Gulf Shores never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Gulf Shores

4532 Mill House Rd Gulf Shores, AL 36542

4532 Mill House Rd Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Brittany Wilson - Bellator Real Estate & Dev Gulf Shores 4 beds 4 baths For more information: https://listings.listhub.net/pages/BCARAL/320146/?channel=imprev Published on: September 16, 2021

Gulf Shores

Land For Sale: 1308 W Fairway Drive, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: 1308 W Fairway Drive, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1308WFairwayDriveGulfShores.C21.com 1308 W Fairway Drive Gulf Shores, AL 36542 MLS 310783 Build your dream home on the Small Town, Big Beach island of Gulf Shores, AL! This is a prime golf course lot sitting on the Fairway of Gulf Shores Golf Club with excellent views! The lot is in a sought after location, as it is close to parks, recreational facilities, and all that Gulf Shores has to offer. If you are looking to live close to the beach, you are a very short drive from numerous beach accesses both within Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan! West Fairway Drive is an attractive neighborhood nestled among beautiful live oaks . Its the best of both worlds a lovely and peaceful neighborhood that is just around the bend from the convenience of town! Property in this part of Gulf Shores does not last long! Drive by and check it out or take a look the next time you are playing the beautiful Gulf Shores Golf Club! Contact Office: J. Carter & Company

Gulf Shores

Driftwood Dr

Driftwood Dr

$169,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY MLS #: 320174. Build your dream home on this large corner lot just a short walk to the Gulf of Mexico (Surfside Shores subdivision). Enjoy deeded beach access and the peace and serenity that Ft. Morgan provides. Plus the mandatory Beach Mouse Permit has already been paid for and it's transferable to the new owners of this fantastic chunk of paradise! Come check out this fantastic corner lot a stone's throw to Alabama's white sand beaches!

Gulf Shores

One year since Hurricane Sally

One year since Hurricane Sally

Read more

Comments / 0

News Break
Politics
