What's up: Top news in Gulf Shores

1308 W Fairway Drive Gulf Shores, AL 36542 MLS 310783 Build your dream home on the Small Town, Big Beach island of Gulf Shores, AL! This is a prime golf course lot sitting on the Fairway of Gulf Shores Golf Club with excellent views! The lot is in a sought after location, as it is close to parks, recreational facilities, and all that Gulf Shores has to offer. If you are looking to live close to the beach, you are a very short drive from numerous beach accesses both within Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan! West Fairway Drive is an attractive neighborhood nestled among beautiful live oaks . Its the best of both worlds a lovely and peaceful neighborhood that is just around the bend from the convenience of town! Property in this part of Gulf Shores does not last long! Drive by and check it out or take a look the next time you are playing the beautiful Gulf Shores Golf Club!