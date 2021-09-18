CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, TX

Trending local news in Pecos

Pecos News Alert
Pecos News Alert
 6 days ago

(PECOS, TX) Here are today's top stories from the Pecos area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby. For more stories from the Pecos area, click here.

Pecos / cbs7.com

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Pecos' Ezekiel Saldana

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos running back Ezekiel Saldana is the CBS7 Player of the Week. The senior set a new school record with 341 rushing yards and scored five total touchdowns in the Eagles win over Kermit. Watch the video above to hear from Saldana and Pecos Head Coach...

Pecos / archinect.com

VLK Breaks Ground with PBT-ISD on Maintenance Facility

(Pecos, Texas) – On Thursday, September 16, 2021, VLK Architects joined Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD to break ground and begin construction for the new Maintenance | Child Nutrition | Technology | DAEP Campus Facility. Funded by the district's 2021 $178.6 M Bond, this project's construction was the first priority on the list of bond projects in order to clear sites for the upcoming elementary school projects. This is the largest bond PBT-ISD has ever passed. Additional bond projects will consist of a new Pre-K-1st grade Early Childhood Campus, a 2nd-5th grade elementary campus, Pecos High School Phase 1 (CTE and Science Wing), and renovations to the existing Austin Elementary into a District Day Care/Adult Learning Center.

Pecos / youtube.com

Murder arrest at Pecos gas station

Murder arrest at Pecos gas station

Odessa / yourbasin.com

Restaurant Week

Powering the Permian on FOX 24 News A.M. Live on September 16, 2021. Athlete of the Week: Odessa High's Diego Cervantes.

Comments / 0

