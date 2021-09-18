Trending local news in Pecos

VLK Breaks Ground with PBT-ISD on Maintenance Facility

(Pecos, Texas) – On Thursday, September 16, 2021, VLK Architects joined Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD to break ground and begin construction for the new Maintenance | Child Nutrition | Technology | DAEP Campus Facility. Funded by the district’s 2021 $178.6 M Bond, this project’s construction was the first priority on the list of bond projects in order to clear sites for the upcoming elementary school projects. This is the largest bond PBT-ISD has ever passed. Additional bond projects will consist of a new Pre-K-1st grade Early Childhood Campus, a 2nd-5th grade elementary campus, Pecos High School Phase 1 (CTE and Science Wing), and renovations to the existing Austin Elementary into a District Day Care/Adult Learning Center. Read more