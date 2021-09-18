Trending local news in Storm Lake

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

 6 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) The news in Storm Lake never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Storm Lake / stormlakeradio.com

BVU President Talks Enrollment

BVU President Talks Enrollment

Enrollment at Buena Vista University is up for the third year in a row. Numbers released on Wednesday show that BVU's fall 2021 enrollment is at 1,959 students, up by 96 from last year. BVU President Dr. Brian Lenzmeier says it's been a good year enrollment-wise, which includes students that are on the Storm Lake campus...(audio clip below :14 ) Read more

Iowa / thegazette.com

‘Storm Lake’ documentary hits big screen in Iowa City ahead of national tour

‘Storm Lake’ documentary hits big screen in Iowa City ahead of national tour

IOWA CITY — The subject of a new documentary on the Storm Lake Times, a 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner, will appear at a Friday screening as part of a national tour for the new film. Art Cullen, who won the Pulitzer for his editorial writing challenging powerful corporate agricultural interests,... Read more

Storm Lake / stormlake.com

Rodney Wadsley

Rodney Wadsley

Rodney James Wadsley was born Aug. 18, 1956, at Buena Vista Hospital in Storm Lake, the fourth child of Richard Mahlon and Rose Lee Eldridge Wadsley. He passed peacefully in his sleep, after a brief illness, on Sept. 12, 2021, at Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View. Rodney... Read more

Storm Lake / stormlake.com

BVU posts enrollment gain for third straight year

BVU posts enrollment gain for third straight year

Buena Vista University’s enrollment grew for the third consecutive year, fueled in part by new programming and record-setting graduate school participation, the university said on Wednesday. The university said its fall enrollment totaled 1,959 students — up from 1,863 one year ago — an increase of 5% since last fall... Read more

ABOUT

With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

