Trending local news in Sealy

(SEALY, TX) The news in Sealy never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sealy area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

JOHN LASTOVICA Body John was born to Willie and Annie Lastovica on June 15, 1934, on the family farm in Frydek, Texas. He had 2 brothers, Leonard and Raymond. John met his future wife, Frances Belunek when they were children in school. They started dating when she was 15. John usually had a carload of girls because he had a driver’s license. They married a few years later. John and Frances had two children Madeline (Maggie) and Gary. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

2021 SHS Homecoming court Body Sealy High School announced the 2021 Homecoming court and the Dukes and Duchesses last week and the winners will be announced at this Friday’s football game against Stafford. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Oliver represents Sealy at nationals Sep 15, 2021 - 16:08. Last Saturday as part of remembrance events on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, residents gathered at the flagpoles of either their city’s police or fire station to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 lost lives. Sep 15, 2021 - 16:08. The Shops... Read more

TOP VIEWED