Sealy, TX

Trending local news in Sealy

Sealy News Beat
 6 days ago

(SEALY, TX) The news in Sealy never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sealy area, click here.

Sealy / sealynews.com

JOHN LASTOVICA

JOHN LASTOVICA

Body John was born to Willie and Annie Lastovica on June 15, 1934, on the family farm in Frydek, Texas. He had 2 brothers, Leonard and Raymond. John met his future wife, Frances Belunek when they were children in school. They started dating when she was 15. John usually had a carload of girls because he had a driver’s license. They married a few years later. John and Frances had two children Madeline (Maggie) and Gary. Read more

Sealy / sealynews.com

2021 SHS Homecoming court

2021 SHS Homecoming court

Body Sealy High School announced the 2021 Homecoming court and the Dukes and Duchesses last week and the winners will be announced at this Friday’s football game against Stafford. Read more

Sealy / sealynews.com

Oliver represents Sealy at nationals

Oliver represents Sealy at nationals

Sep 15, 2021 - 16:08. Last Saturday as part of remembrance events on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, residents gathered at the flagpoles of either their city’s police or fire station to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 lost lives. Sep 15, 2021 - 16:08. The Shops... Read more

Sealy / bannerpresspaper.com

La Grange outlasts Sealy in five set thriller

La Grange outlasts Sealy in five set thriller

The Lady Leopards of La Grange hosted Sealy High School in a volleyball match that went five sets Sept. 7 at La Grange High School gym.La Grange won the first two sets and the Lady Tigers answered back taking the next two.The Lady Leps fought until the end in the ... Read more

Comments / 0

 

#Local News
Sealy News Beat

Sealy, TX
With Sealy News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

