Kodiak news wrap: What’s trending

Kodiak tennis swings through the Valley The boys’ doubles team of Dan Abad and Anthony Olazabal provided Kodiak tennis with two victories on a recent trip to the Mainland that featured dates with Colony, Palmer and Wasilla. Abad and Olazabal defeated Wasilla’s Hudson Mobley and Owen Hoyt and Palmer’s Noah Wilkins and Derek Hallman. Those were... Read more

Kodiak library hosting graphic novel event The Kodiak Public Library has added an item to its collection: the Teen Indigenous Activism Box. This box, which was created in collaboration with KANA, is meant to teach teenagers about activism in indigenous communities across North America, according to the library’s Youth Specialist Ani Thomas. The library will kick-off... Read more

Council considers allowing food trucks on city land Moises Martinez, who co-owns the food truck Maria’s Place with his wife Maria Portillo, has wanted to move downtown for a year. Ten years ago he tried to get a permit from the city, but he was denied. Now, his wish might come true. The City Council is moving forward... Read more

