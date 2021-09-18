CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Kodiak news wrap: What’s trending

Kodiak News Beat
Kodiak News Beat
 6 days ago

(KODIAK, AK) What’s going on in Kodiak? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kodiak area, click here.

Kodiak / kodiakdailymirror.com

Kodiak tennis swings through the Valley

Kodiak tennis swings through the Valley

The boys’ doubles team of Dan Abad and Anthony Olazabal provided Kodiak tennis with two victories on a recent trip to the Mainland that featured dates with Colony, Palmer and Wasilla. Abad and Olazabal defeated Wasilla’s Hudson Mobley and Owen Hoyt and Palmer’s Noah Wilkins and Derek Hallman. Those were... Read more

Kodiak / kodiakdailymirror.com

Kodiak library hosting graphic novel event

Kodiak library hosting graphic novel event

The Kodiak Public Library has added an item to its collection: the Teen Indigenous Activism Box. This box, which was created in collaboration with KANA, is meant to teach teenagers about activism in indigenous communities across North America, according to the library’s Youth Specialist Ani Thomas. The library will kick-off... Read more

Kodiak / kodiakdailymirror.com

Council considers allowing food trucks on city land

Council considers allowing food trucks on city land

Moises Martinez, who co-owns the food truck Maria’s Place with his wife Maria Portillo, has wanted to move downtown for a year. Ten years ago he tried to get a permit from the city, but he was denied. Now, his wish might come true. The City Council is moving forward... Read more

Kodiak / kmxt.org

KIBSD reports 10 new COVID cases Thursday, 25 since start of school year

KIBSD reports 10 new COVID cases Thursday, 25 since start of school year

Ten COVID cases have been reported Thursday in Kodiak public schools, according to a release from the district. That makes for a total of 25 cases since the start of the school year. The COVID-19 cases are linked to four people each at Kodiak High School and North Star Elementary.... Read more

Kodiak News Beat

Kodiak News Beat

Kodiak, AK
With Kodiak News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

