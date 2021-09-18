CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig news digest: Top stories today

Craig Today
Craig Today
 6 days ago

(CRAIG, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Craig area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Craig area, click here.

Moffat County / craigdailypress.com

As Moffat County barrels toward the Nov. 2 election deadline, one ballot issue has a county town mounting a passionate campaign to try to stand in its way. The proposed Health Services District, which would create a distinct taxing district to fund ambulance and Emergency Medical Services throughout the county at an average cost to homeowners of $35 per year, has the town of Maybell up in arms. Read more

Moffat County / craigdailypress.com

The Moffat County School District is now offering weekly updates with Superintendent Scott Pankow. On Thursdays, parents, students or other citizens can hear updates and participate in community discussion on MCSD and its operations beginning at 7 a.m. Meetings will be hosted at Downtown Books, and coffee will be provided.... Read more

Craig / steamboatradio.com

Memorial Regional Health in Craig will have to require all employees, direct contractors and support staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19, with the first dose by the end of the month and the second dose by Oct. 31. Religious and medical exemptions will be closely monitored and reviewed by the... Read more

Moffat County / craigdailypress.com

Justin Smith posted a $10,000 surety bond Wednesday at a bail hearing after he was booked into Moffat County jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Smith’s arraignment hearing is set for Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. Smith, 31 of Craig, turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest... Read more

ABOUT

With Craig Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

