Craig news digest: Top stories today

Controversy over ambulance district elevates as Maybell pushes back

As Moffat County barrels toward the Nov. 2 election deadline, one ballot issue has a county town mounting a passionate campaign to try to stand in its way. The proposed Health Services District, which would create a distinct taxing district to fund ambulance and Emergency Medical Services throughout the county at an average cost to homeowners of $35 per year, has the town of Maybell up in arms. Read more