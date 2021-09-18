Trending local news in Sweetwater

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

 6 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) The news in Sweetwater never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Sweetwater

Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The rate of new COVID-19 infections is decreasing in the Sweetwater Independent School District (SISD). Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard says the extra protocols they put into place have been a key factor in seeing their COVID-19 cases within the schools decrease. With only a crew of...

that's not true when my kids have to get tested and I have four kids here two of them had to get tested we were told by the doctor to make all four of the kids quarantine until we got the results which they came back negative but my kids at the high school got in trouble because of this and they said that is not their policy so they got in trouble 4 staying home like they were told to

Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Sweetwater. According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the burger joint will develop one restaurant in Sweetwater. The restaurant will be developed by T-5 Enterprise, LLC, owned by Scott Turnbow, and it will be their first Freddy's...

Texas

Real estate prices across Texas have been skyrocketing lately, really it has been happening across the country but especially here in Texas. It's ridiculous how much home values have gone up lately. Obviously, when looking for a home people want to purchase something nice, but have to stay within a comfortable price range for their budget. Which is why I wanted to find the cheapest home for sale in Texas.

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
