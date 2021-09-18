Trending local news in Sweetwater
Sweetwater ISD seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases
Sweetwater ISD seeing lower rate of COVID-19 cases than surrounding areas
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The rate of new COVID-19 infections is decreasing in the Sweetwater Independent School District (SISD). Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard says the extra protocols they put into place have been a key factor in seeing their COVID-19 cases within the schools decrease. With only a crew of... Read more
that's not true when my kids have to get tested and I have four kids here two of them had to get tested we were told by the doctor to make all four of the kids quarantine until we got the results which they came back negative but my kids at the high school got in trouble because of this and they said that is not their policy so they got in trouble 4 staying home like they were told to
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Sweetwater. According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the burger joint will develop one restaurant in Sweetwater. The restaurant will be developed by T-5 Enterprise, LLC, owned by Scott Turnbow, and it will be their first Freddy’s... Read more
Two Properties for $10,000, Look Inside the Cheapest Homes For Sale in Texas
Real estate prices across Texas have been skyrocketing lately, really it has been happening across the country but especially here in Texas. It's ridiculous how much home values have gone up lately. Obviously, when looking for a home people want to purchase something nice, but have to stay within a comfortable price range for their budget. Which is why I wanted to find the cheapest home for sale in Texas. Read more