What's up: Leading stories in Parsons

First Responders Give Award to Elks

Parsons Elks Club #527 gave thanks to each First Responder in Labette County by serving a steak meal this past weekend. During the meal, Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks presented the Elks Club with 'The Distinguished Community Service Award' for their dedication to the area's First Responders and the support they have given them over the years. They have also been instrumental to the Parsons K-9 Program and will soon be partnering with the Parsons Police Department in a drug education program for the community. Read more