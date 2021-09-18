What's up: Leading stories in Parsons
(PARSONS, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Parsons area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Parsons pitches first win of season over Columbus
Playing its second match in as many days, the Parsons Vikings soccer team earned its first victory of the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout of the Columbus Titans. The Vikings fell 12-2 to visiting Baldwin on Monday. Read more
First Responders Give Award to Elks
Parsons Elks Club #527 gave thanks to each First Responder in Labette County by serving a steak meal this past weekend. During the meal, Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks presented the Elks Club with 'The Distinguished Community Service Award' for their dedication to the area's First Responders and the support they have given them over the years. They have also been instrumental to the Parsons K-9 Program and will soon be partnering with the Parsons Police Department in a drug education program for the community. Read more
Daniel Lee Prichard
ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Lee Prichard, 78, of Arlington, Texas, passed peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The son of Floyd and Bernice Prichard, Daniel was born on Dec. 6, 1942, in Fredonia. His childhood days were filled with family gatherings, church and friends. Dan attended high school in Fredonia, where he was captain of the football and basketball teams his senior year. Dan earned his bachelor of science degree from Kansas State College of Pittsburg and his master of science in social work/counselor education from Emporia State Teachers College in Emporia. Read more
LaDonna F. Brothers
CHERRYVALE — LaDonna F. Brothers, 92, of rural Cherryvale passed away at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home. LaDonna Fern Likins was born on April 9, 1929, to Clifford E. and Opal Margaret (Atherton) Likins in rural Parsons. As a young girl, she grew up and attended grade school at Pleasant Hill School, where she later taught her younger brothers. While attending Labette County Community High School, LaDonna and her best friend, Virginia Phillips, roomed together in Altamont. Read more
Comments / 0