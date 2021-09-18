Weatherford news wrap: What’s trending
(WEATHERFORD, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Weatherford area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Weatherford area, click here.
1304 Adams Street, Weatherford, OK 73096
The Virtual Tour for the property at 1304 Adams Street, Weatherford, OK 73096 listed for $231,000: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/okc/956441 Other homes for sale by Linda Kroeker of EAGLE REALTY-THE MORLEY GROUP: https://www.propertypanorama.com/all-tours/1008052 Looking for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in an established neighborhood close to schools? Space for formal dining and/or office. Large open kitchen has range with double ovens, microwave vent hood and refrigerator. Living room features fireplace with gas logs and cabinets with built-in safe for your valuables. Spacious family room with wood burning stove. Comes with an extra refrigerator in garage too. Covered back porch. ... Read more
SWOSU Family Day is September 25
Many activities are planned for Family Day (formerly Parents Day) at Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) on Saturday, September 25. The day includes a Pancake Breakfast; various tours of SWOSU biology, chemistry and pharmacy labs; Rockin’ Route 66 event featuring a classic car cruise-in, entertainment, food trucks and more; and a tour of the SWOSU Engineering Technology Building. Read more
The Weatherford Fire Department
The Weatherford Fire Department took third place during the annual Custer County Fireman’s BBQ Cookoff at the county fair. The department received a plaque and $500. Pictured from left is fair staff Jeff Hunter and Jay Baker, Fire Chief Mike Karlin and firefighters Jared Burton and Kory Selman. Read more
Workshop Wednesdays Planned for SWOSU Students
Academic assistance, financial awareness, use of technology and campus communication are all topics of focus at upcoming workshops planned every other Wednesday at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. As a bonus, one attendee from each workshop will win a $1,000 scholarship, courtesy of the SWOSU Foundation. The zoom workshops... Read more
Comments / 0