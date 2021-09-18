CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

News wrap: Top stories in Keokuk

Keokuk News Alert
Keokuk News Alert
 6 days ago

(KEOKUK, IA) What's going on in Keokuk? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Keokuk area, click here.

Fort Madison / pencitycurrent.com

Marching Classic returns this Saturday

Marching Classic returns this Saturday

FORT MADISON – As with most events in 2020, the pandemic threw a wicked curveball, but this Saturday marching band fanatics can return to Richmond Stadium for the 17th Annual Fort Madison Marching Band Classic. The event starts at noon with gates opening at 11 a.m. Nine schools will be...

Keokuk / pencitycurrent.com

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Dustin Johnson, 46, Keokuk

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Dustin Johnson, 46, Keokuk

Dustin Johnson, 46 of Keokuk, IA was called home, unexpectedly after a tragic accident on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born September 3, 1975 in Ft. Madison, IA the youngest son of Dean and Janice Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County. Dustin graduated from Keokuk High School with the Class of 1994. In high school Dustin was an All-State running back in 1992 and 1993 and a four-time All State Track Athlete. Dustin attended Quincy University from 1994-1995 where he played football. He was a 2000 graduate of Western Illinois University and a 2008 graduate of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Fort Madison / pencitycurrent.com

Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Ronald D. Harper, 74, Fort Madison

Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Ronald D. Harper, 74, Fort Madison

Ronald D. Harper, 74, of Fort Madison, Iowa died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, Fort Madison. He was born November 27, 1946, a son of Harry "Jay" and Hazel "Eileen" (Watson) Harper. On October 23, 1966, he married Carol Thornburg. She survives. Ron was a...

Keokuk / pencitycurrent.com

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Peggy S. Booth, 60, formerly of Keokuk

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Peggy S. Booth, 60, formerly of Keokuk

Penny Sue Booth, 60, of Ankeny, IA formerly of Keokuk, IA, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home. She was born on October 17, 1960 in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Larry and Ruby Emma Davis Mitchell. Penny graduated from Keokuk Senior High with the Class of 1979. On...

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
