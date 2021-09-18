News wrap: Top stories in Keokuk

(KEOKUK, IA) What’s going on in Keokuk? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Marching Classic returns this Saturday FORT MADISON – As with most events in 2020, the pandemic threw a wicked curveball, but this Saturday marching band fanatics can return to Richmond Stadium for the 17th Annual Fort Madison Marching Band Classic. The event starts at noon with gates opening at 11 a.m. Nine schools will be...

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Dustin Johnson, 46, Keokuk Dustin Johnson, 46 of Keokuk, IA was called home, unexpectedly after a tragic accident on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born September 3, 1975 in Ft. Madison, IA the youngest son of Dean and Janice Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County. Dustin graduated from Keokuk High School with the Class of 1994. In high school Dustin was an All-State running back in 1992 and 1993 and a four-time All State Track Athlete. Dustin attended Quincy University from 1994-1995 where he played football. He was a 2000 graduate of Western Illinois University and a 2008 graduate of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Ronald D. Harper, 74, Fort Madison Ronald D. Harper, 74, of Fort Madison, Iowa died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, Fort Madison. He was born November 27, 1946, a son of Harry "Jay" and Hazel "Eileen" (Watson) Harper. On October 23, 1966, he married Carol Thornburg. She survives. Ron was a...

