Tillamook, OR

Trending local news in Tillamook

Tillamook Voice
 6 days ago

(TILLAMOOK, OR) What’s going on in Tillamook? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tillamook area, click here.

Tillamook / tillamookcountypioneer.net

Dan Haag joins Tillamook Coast Visitors Association as Trails and Outdoor Recreation Coordinator

Sept. 15, 2021. Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) announced today that Dan Haag of Manzanita has been hired as the organization’s Trails and Outdoor Recreation Coordinator. In this new role, he will be developing a plan for outdoor recreation facilities, increasing outdoor access for all abilities, managing the new online GIS trails map, and making recommendations for connecting trails. Read more

Tillamook / tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oh, The Irony!

Last Wednesday on the 8th of September, while the Oregon Board of Forestry was meeting and your local neighbors were petitioning them to implement changes in forest policy that would better protect drinking water, a helicopter hired by Stimson Lumber hit a high power line while spraying a mix of industrial strength chemicals to kill native vegetation in one of their clearcuts. Fortunately the pilot walked away without injuries. Because observers are required to be present when this type of operation takes place, the fire that started as a result of the accident was extinguished before it became yet another major wildfire in this season that’s been so burdensome for our firefighters. This operation took place in a watershed that provides Tillamook with some of its drinking water. Imagine if that load of chemicals would have landed in a different place – in that creek that flows into an intake that supplies water to 4000 people. And if you really want to conjure up a nightmare scenario, think of the “what if” when you take into consideration the industrial spray operations that have taken place in this state too close to a school playground. Stimson and the helicopter company apparently chose not to reveal their purpose for being there, because local news outlets tell a story that made the accident appear as if it were all a result of spraying power line access. Well, it wasn’t, and it’s indicative of how fearful these timber companies are of how their reckless practices are being put on notice by communities that just want their access to safe drinking water respected and treated as the legal right that it is. Tell your representatives and your State Forestry Board that you want these harmful practices to stop – NOW! Read more

Tillamook / tillamookcountypioneer.net

Seafood Stock Up Event: Bulk Buy Discounts on Local Seafood – order through Sat. Sept. 18th

September 13, 2021 – Tillamook, OR – The Seafood Stock Up event has begun at Food Roots for purchasing local seafood products at bulk pricing. Order through this Saturday, September 18th on Food Root’s FarmTable online store for pickup Saturday, September 25th at the Tillamook Farmers Market. Enjoy bulk boxes... Read more

Tillamook / tillamookcountypioneer.net

Virtual Active Parenting Classes Starting Oct. 8th

Active parenting is a comprehensive program for parents and caregivers of children ages 5 to 12. The series lasts 7 weeks, starts on October 8th and will be held on Fridays from 3 to 4:30 pm on Zoom. Participants receive a handbook and workbook. The training covers practical parenting skills, effective non-violent discipline strategies, skills to improve communication with your children, strategies for student success and participants will have opportunities to connect with other parents. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Tillamook Voice

Tillamook, OR
