Cameron, MO

Trending news headlines in Cameron

Cameron News Beat
 6 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Cameron.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Cameron / mycameronnews.com

Mark S. King 1959 – 2021

CAMERON - Mark Steven King, 62, passed away September 16, 2021. Mark was born June 4, 1959 to Roy Jr. and Carla (Ballinger) King in Cameron. Mark was a 1977 graduate of Cameron High School. He was a self-employed auto detailer. He is survived by: fiancée, Denise McCrorey of the... Read more

Trenton / kttn.com

New owners of Trenton Republican-Times, Green Hills Weekly Shopper speak at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

The new owners of the Trenton Republican-Times and Green Hills Weekly Shopper spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on September 16th. Jamey and D’Anna Honeycutt took ownership of the two on September 1st. They also own the Clinton County Citizen newspaper in Plattsburg. The Honeycutts have been in the... Read more

Cameron / kq2.com

Hornets roll past Dragons

(CAMERON, Mo.) Cameron Dragons hosted Chillicothe Hornets. After a rain delay, the Hornets roll past the Dragons 48-7. Chillicothe (3-1) will host St. Pius X (4-0) and Cameron travel to Maryville (1-3).

Missouri / chillicothenews.com

Chillicothe (Mo.) Football Hornets Flex Backfield Depth, Dispatch Dragons 48-7

CAMERON, Mo. — Even with three senior starters in street clothes at game’s start, Chillicothe HS’ football Hornets figured to have enough depth to returning to their generally-dominant ways against their closest Midland Empire Conference brother, the Cameron Dragons. Although for a brief time in the third quarter of the... Read more

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

