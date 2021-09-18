Trending news headlines in Cameron
(CAMERON, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Cameron.
Mark S. King 1959 – 2021
CAMERON - Mark Steven King, 62, passed away September 16, 2021. Mark was born June 4, 1959 to Roy Jr. and Carla (Ballinger) King in Cameron. Mark was a 1977 graduate of Cameron High School. He was a self-employed auto detailer. He is survived by: fiancée, Denise McCrorey of the... Read more
New owners of Trenton Republican-Times, Green Hills Weekly Shopper speak at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
The new owners of the Trenton Republican-Times and Green Hills Weekly Shopper spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on September 16th. Jamey and D’Anna Honeycutt took ownership of the two on September 1st. They also own the Clinton County Citizen newspaper in Plattsburg. The Honeycutts have been in the... Read more
Hornets roll past Dragons
(CAMERON, Mo.) Cameron Dragons hosted Chillicothe Hornets. After a rain delay, the Hornets roll past the Dragons 48-7. Chillicothe (3-1) will host St. Pius X (4-0) and Cameron travel to Maryville (1-3).
Chillicothe (Mo.) Football Hornets Flex Backfield Depth, Dispatch Dragons 48-7
CAMERON, Mo. — Even with three senior starters in street clothes at game’s start, Chillicothe HS’ football Hornets figured to have enough depth to returning to their generally-dominant ways against their closest Midland Empire Conference brother, the Cameron Dragons. Although for a brief time in the third quarter of the... Read more
