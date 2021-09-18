Trending local news in Fort Stockton

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) What’s going on in Fort Stockton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

New four-way stop coming to Seventh Street and Everts Street Body After conducting a traffic study, the City of Fort Stockton is looking at adding a four-way stop to the intersection of Seventh Street and Everts Street. The Fort Stockton City Council unanimously approved the intersection at its Sept. 14 meeting, following City Manager Frank Rodriguez’s recommendation, as Everts Street is considered to be a secondary route for residents who live in that area. Read more

Death in Fort Stockton under investigation After conducting a traffic study, the City of Fort Stockton is looking at adding a four. Iraan community members are rallying support for sophomore Braden Kent and his family. An investigation by the Fort Stockton Police Department is currently underway involving a shooting and stabbing of a local man. Edward Ramirez, 26, was fatally shot and stabbed on the 500 block of Pecos Street on the morning of Sept. Read more

Lancium breaks ground on first clean campus in Fort Stockton Body Lancium, a technology company focused on the energy transition, held a groundbreaking ceremony on its first Clean Campus located in Fort Stockton on Sept. 15. Lancium Clean Campuses are built at critical points on the transmission system that are often overwhelmed with renewable energy. All Clean Campuses are enabled... Read more

