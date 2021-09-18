CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

Trending local news in Fort Stockton

Fort Stockton Times
Fort Stockton Times
 6 days ago

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) What’s going on in Fort Stockton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Fort Stockton / fortstocktonpioneer.com

New four-way stop coming to Seventh Street and Everts Street

New four-way stop coming to Seventh Street and Everts Street

Body After conducting a traffic study, the City of Fort Stockton is looking at adding a four-way stop to the intersection of Seventh Street and Everts Street. The Fort Stockton City Council unanimously approved the intersection at its Sept. 14 meeting, following City Manager Frank Rodriguez’s recommendation, as Everts Street is considered to be a secondary route for residents who live in that area. Read more

Fort Stockton / fortstocktonpioneer.com

Death in Fort Stockton under investigation

Death in Fort Stockton under investigation

After conducting a traffic study, the City of Fort Stockton is looking at adding a four. Iraan community members are rallying support for sophomore Braden Kent and his family. An investigation by the Fort Stockton Police Department is currently underway involving a shooting and stabbing of a local man. Edward Ramirez, 26, was fatally shot and stabbed on the 500 block of Pecos Street on the morning of Sept. Read more

Fort Stockton / fortstocktonpioneer.com

Lancium breaks ground on first clean campus in Fort Stockton

Lancium breaks ground on first clean campus in Fort Stockton

Body Lancium, a technology company focused on the energy transition, held a groundbreaking ceremony on its first Clean Campus located in Fort Stockton on Sept. 15. Lancium Clean Campuses are built at critical points on the transmission system that are often overwhelmed with renewable energy. All Clean Campuses are enabled... Read more

Fort Stockton / fortstocktonpioneer.com

Martha Ponce Reyes

Martha Ponce Reyes

Body Martha Ponce Reyes of Fort Stockton, Texas, reunited with her Lord on Sept. 13, 2021, in El Paso, Texas, at the age of 63. Martha P. Reyes was born in Santa Elena Chihuahua, Mexico, to Filemon Acuna Ponce and Beatriz Cardenas on Oct. 31, 1957. She was employed by Fort Stockton Independent School District for 33 years as a cafeteria manager. She was known for her famous cakes and bizcochos. She would cook anything that her “El Rey,” Armando. Jr., wanted. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She will be missed by all her family. Read more

Comments / 0

Fort Stockton, TX
Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton, TX
ABOUT

With Fort Stockton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

