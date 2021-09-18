News wrap: Top stories in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, IA) What’s going on in Fairfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Voters say no to bond referendum for Fairfield School District FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Voters said no to a bond referendum on Tuesday. The district was asking for money to build a new 4th-8th Grade facility. According to the Jefferson County Auditor’s office, a total of 1,413 people voted. 721 said no (51.03%) and 692 (48.97%) said yes. According to... Read more

104.3 KRKN-FM Athlete of the Week: Brant Tedrow, Van Buren County KEOSAUQUA, IA – Shawn McCarty State Farm Agent, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate Van Buren County football player Brant Tedrow, our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. The senior lineman helped the Warriors earn a... Read more

First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield celebrates 180 years The First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield is celebrating its 180th anniversary this year. To honor the occasion, the church will host an organ concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, featuring organists Betty Mayer, Patricia Thoma Wheeler and Steve Berg. The following day, Sunday, Oct. 3, the church’s 10 a.m. worship service will be a celebration of its Presbyterian heritage, the history of the local church, with organ and choral music, bagpipes, communion, and appropriate scriptures and lessons, as well as the introduction of the new owners of the building. Read more

