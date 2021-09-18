CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

News wrap: Top stories in Fairfield

Fairfield Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, IA) What’s going on in Fairfield? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Fairfield / kyoutv.com

Voters say no to bond referendum for Fairfield School District

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Voters said no to a bond referendum on Tuesday. The district was asking for money to build a new 4th-8th Grade facility. According to the Jefferson County Auditor’s office, a total of 1,413 people voted. 721 said no (51.03%) and 692 (48.97%) said yes. According to... Read more

Van Buren County / ottumwaradio.com

104.3 KRKN-FM Athlete of the Week: Brant Tedrow, Van Buren County

KEOSAUQUA, IA – Shawn McCarty State Farm Agent, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate Van Buren County football player Brant Tedrow, our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. The senior lineman helped the Warriors earn a... Read more

Fairfield / southeastiowaunion.com

First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield celebrates 180 years

The First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield is celebrating its 180th anniversary this year. To honor the occasion, the church will host an organ concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, featuring organists Betty Mayer, Patricia Thoma Wheeler and Steve Berg. The following day, Sunday, Oct. 3, the church’s 10 a.m. worship service will be a celebration of its Presbyterian heritage, the history of the local church, with organ and choral music, bagpipes, communion, and appropriate scriptures and lessons, as well as the introduction of the new owners of the building. Read more

Knoxville / oskaloosa.com

Football preview: Knoxville vs Fairfield

When: Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. These two have been pretty even in recent years with Fairfield holding a 4-3 advantage since 2014 while alternating wins every year. Knoxville has won on odd years and Fairfield have won on even years. It’s an odd year, will Knoxville continue the trend? The Trojans won a low-scoring 15-7 contest last year where all the scoring came in the first half. Quarterback Noah Keefer started that game as a freshman and was 12-of-29 with a 178 yards. Read more

