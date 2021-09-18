CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hondo, TX

What's up: Leading stories in Hondo

Hondo Journal
 6 days ago

(HONDO, TX) Here are today's top stories from the Hondo area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Uvalde

Coyotes down Owls for first win of the season

Down 14-13, the Coyotes scored 25 unanswered points on the way to a 38-20 victory over the Hondo Owls in the Honey Bowl last Saturday to notch their first win of the season. “I am excited and so pleased for our kids,” said Uvalde High School head football coach Wade Miller. Read more

Hondo

Award-winning barbecue cookers donate all proceeds to terminally ill father

Hondo — Juicy. Sizzling. Fat pieces of meat. “We use different rubs,” Rene Reyes explained about his barbeque cooking secrets. “And then of course, the, the toppings to it." Done Right Cookers in Hondo puts a lot of time and love into their award-winning smoked-goodness. It's the kind of recipe... Read more

Texas

Two Texas banks merge

HONDO, TEXAS- Two long standing Texas banks, Hondo National Bank and Community National Bank will join to become TXN Bank, N.A. (Texan Bank). As announced in August of 2020, Texas Heritage Bancshares Inc, parent company of Hondo National Bank and Medina Community Bancshares Inc., parent company of Community National Bank, consolidated into the Texas Heritage Bancshares Inc. holding company. This consolidation was effective in April of 2021 and a new merged bank will be the result of this consolidation. On February 22, 2022, TXN Bank, N.A. will officially open its operations under the new bank name. Read more

Devine

Team Tennis competes in Uvalde

Devine’s Team Tennis fought hard in Uvalde last Thursday and came home 4-15. But they were able to get a lot of extra matches played for some of the younger players. Today September 15, Devine will be in Hondo for a huge district match. Saturday is a double header against Kerrville and Fredericksburg in Kerrville. Read more

