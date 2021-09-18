What's up: Leading stories in Hondo

Two Texas banks merge

HONDO, TEXAS- Two long standing Texas banks, Hondo National Bank and Community National Bank will join to become TXN Bank, N.A. (Texan Bank). As announced in August of 2020, Texas Heritage Bancshares Inc, parent company of Hondo National Bank and Medina Community Bancshares Inc., parent company of Community National Bank, consolidated into the Texas Heritage Bancshares Inc. holding company. This consolidation was effective in April of 2021 and a new merged bank will be the result of this consolidation. On February 22, 2022, TXN Bank, N.A. will officially open its operations under the new bank name. Read more