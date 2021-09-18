Top stories trending in Cadiz
(CADIZ, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Cadiz area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cadiz area, click here.
Two Injured In Cadiz Single-Vehicle Crash
A wreck on US 68 at the intersection of Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Cadiz Police say a van driven by 19-year-old Parker Bloch was eastbound when he attempted to turn onto Rocky Ridge Road and struck a brick wall. Bloch and... Read more
‘Music & Food Festival’ And ‘GLO-Cadiz’ Cancelled; Ham Fest On For Now
At one time, the “Music & Food Festival” scheduled for October 23 at West Cadiz Park and the first-ever “GLO-CADIZ Balloon Festival” set for November 6 at Lake Barkley State Park were two events tightly packing the community calendar. Now, that’s not the case. During Tuesday’s Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist &... Read more
Grand Opening Set For New Senior Apartments In Cadiz
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting will be held at Emma’s Rose Senior Apartments in Cadiz next week. Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Beth Sumner says the facility offers one or two-bedroom apartments to seniors age 55 and older in a beautiful setting off Phoenix Drive. She adds that each apartment comes with many amenities such as a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a full-size washer and dryer. In addition to the apartment, Sumner says residents have the ability to mingle with neighbors in the common areas including outdoor decks, pergola, and move. Read more
Man Killed In Wednesday Powerline Drive Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Powerline Drive in Cadiz killed a man Wednesday afternoon. Trigg County emergency personnel say the driver of a car ran off the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Lake Drive around 5 pm. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the... Read more
Comments / 0