Top stories trending in Cadiz

Grand Opening Set For New Senior Apartments In Cadiz

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting will be held at Emma’s Rose Senior Apartments in Cadiz next week. Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Beth Sumner says the facility offers one or two-bedroom apartments to seniors age 55 and older in a beautiful setting off Phoenix Drive. She adds that each apartment comes with many amenities such as a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a full-size washer and dryer. In addition to the apartment, Sumner says residents have the ability to mingle with neighbors in the common areas including outdoor decks, pergola, and move. Read more