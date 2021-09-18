News wrap: Headlines in Stilwell
Home For Sale: 78332 S 4660 Road, Stilwell, OK 74960 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://78332S4660Road.C21.com 78332 S 4660 Road Stilwell, OK 74960 MLS 2115418 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 800 Sq. Ft. 2 Houses for the Price of One! Both set on .95 acres in a country setting. One has 2 bedrooms, 1 Bath that has been well taken care of and the other has 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with dine in kitchen. Both have newer roofs and siding. Contact Agent: Dora Renee Philpot Wright Real Estate Read more
Is Green Co. pterodactyl terrain? Some think so
Stories swirl about what resides in the thickness of Green Country, Oklahoma, with tales of strange sightings abundant -whether real or imagined. In a recent episode of "Last Podcast On The Left" - a popular podcast that covers true crime and the paranormal - the hosts read aloud an email from someone claiming to have grown up outside of Tahlequah, in the small community of Briggs. The person claimed to have once seen a pterodactyl after picking up a friend in the Pumpkin Hollow area, and asserted another friend once saw a similarly large-winged creature. Read more
I seen a ufo about 10 years ago at the moody curve in the middle of the day and seen it clearly. It caught my attention bc the sun was reflecting off it as it hovered over the field. I watched it and it ascended into the sky and disappeared. No sound, no wings, no windows. It still trips me out I seen it and I know there’s no denying what I seen. It was January 2011 bc it was right after I started a new job in Tahl and was on my way home to Hulbert after work that day.
Obituary for Carolyn Claphan
Carolyn Claphan was born October 14, 1927, in Stilwell, Oklahoma to Sam Joe Doublehead and Adeline (Bunch) Doublehead. She went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home in the Cherry Tree Community in Stilwell at the age of 93. Carolyn attended school at Zion... Read more