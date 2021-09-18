News wrap: Headlines in Stilwell

Is Green Co. pterodactyl terrain? Some think so

Stories swirl about what resides in the thickness of Green Country, Oklahoma, with tales of strange sightings abundant -whether real or imagined. In a recent episode of "Last Podcast On The Left" - a popular podcast that covers true crime and the paranormal - the hosts read aloud an email from someone claiming to have grown up outside of Tahlequah, in the small community of Briggs. The person claimed to have once seen a pterodactyl after picking up a friend in the Pumpkin Hollow area, and asserted another friend once saw a similarly large-winged creature. Read more