CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stilwell, OK

News wrap: Headlines in Stilwell

Stilwell Times
Stilwell Times
 6 days ago

(STILWELL, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Stilwell area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Stilwell area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Stilwell / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 78332 S 4660 Road, Stilwell, OK 74960 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 78332 S 4660 Road, Stilwell, OK 74960 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://78332S4660Road.C21.com 78332 S 4660 Road Stilwell, OK 74960 MLS 2115418 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 800 Sq. Ft. 2 Houses for the Price of One! Both set on .95 acres in a country setting. One has 2 bedrooms, 1 Bath that has been well taken care of and the other has 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with dine in kitchen. Both have newer roofs and siding. Contact Agent: Dora Renee Philpot Wright Real Estate Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tahlequah / tahlequahdailypress.com

Is Green Co. pterodactyl terrain? Some think so

Is Green Co. pterodactyl terrain? Some think so

Stories swirl about what resides in the thickness of Green Country, Oklahoma, with tales of strange sightings abundant -whether real or imagined. In a recent episode of "Last Podcast On The Left" - a popular podcast that covers true crime and the paranormal - the hosts read aloud an email from someone claiming to have grown up outside of Tahlequah, in the small community of Briggs. The person claimed to have once seen a pterodactyl after picking up a friend in the Pumpkin Hollow area, and asserted another friend once saw a similarly large-winged creature. Read more

Comments
avatar

I seen a ufo about 10 years ago at the moody curve in the middle of the day and seen it clearly. It caught my attention bc the sun was reflecting off it as it hovered over the field. I watched it and it ascended into the sky and disappeared. No sound, no wings, no windows. It still trips me out I seen it and I know there’s no denying what I seen. It was January 2011 bc it was right after I started a new job in Tahl and was on my way home to Hulbert after work that day.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Stilwell / stilwelldemocrat.com

Obituary for Carolyn Claphan

Obituary for Carolyn Claphan

Carolyn Claphan was born October 14, 1927, in Stilwell, Oklahoma to Sam Joe Doublehead and Adeline (Bunch) Doublehead. She went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home in the Cherry Tree Community in Stilwell at the age of 93. Carolyn attended school at Zion... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stilwell, OK
Government
City
Stilwell, OK
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stilwell Times

Stilwell Times

Stilwell, OK
81
Followers
166
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stilwell Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy