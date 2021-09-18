What's up: News headlines in Ketchikan
Ketchikan’s School Board candidates square off in Chamber forum
Candidates for Ketchikan’s School Board squared off in a forum hosted by the Greater Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce earlier this month. Here are some highlights. Audio of the entire one-hour forum is posted at the end. Five candidates are vying for three 3-year terms on the school board. The candidates... Read more
Coast Guard medevacs man from yacht near Betton Island, Alaska
KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a 90-year-old man suffering symptoms of a stroke from a yacht Thursday near Betton Island. A Coast Guard 45-foot response boat-medium crew from Station Ketchikan with two South Tongass Fire Department EMTs aboard arrived at the 177-foot yacht Ice Bear, brought the man aboard the Coast Guard boat in a rescue litter, then took him to shore. He was placed in the care of awaiting EMS in Bar Harbor. Read more
Petersburg swim team to host a regional meet after first meet in Ketchikan
Petersburg High School is preparing for its only home swim meet of the season. This weekend Petersburg will host several teams from around Southeast Alaska in a regional meet. KFSK’s Angela Denning caught up with the team at a recent practice and has this report:. The high school swim team... Read more
