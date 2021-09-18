CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ketchikan, AK

What's up: News headlines in Ketchikan

Ketchikan News Flash
Ketchikan News Flash
 6 days ago

(KETCHIKAN, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ketchikan.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ketchikan / krbd.org

Ketchikan’s School Board candidates square off in Chamber forum

Ketchikan’s School Board candidates square off in Chamber forum

Candidates for Ketchikan’s School Board squared off in a forum hosted by the Greater Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce earlier this month. Here are some highlights. Audio of the entire one-hour forum is posted at the end. Five candidates are vying for three 3-year terms on the school board. The candidates... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alaska / coastguardnews.com

Coast Guard medevacs man from yacht near Betton Island, Alaska

Coast Guard medevacs man from yacht near Betton Island, Alaska

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a 90-year-old man suffering symptoms of a stroke from a yacht Thursday near Betton Island. A Coast Guard 45-foot response boat-medium crew from Station Ketchikan with two South Tongass Fire Department EMTs aboard arrived at the 177-foot yacht Ice Bear, brought the man aboard the Coast Guard boat in a rescue litter, then took him to shore. He was placed in the care of awaiting EMS in Bar Harbor. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Petersburg / kfsk.org

Petersburg swim team to host a regional meet after first meet in Ketchikan

Petersburg swim team to host a regional meet after first meet in Ketchikan

Petersburg High School is preparing for its only home swim meet of the season. This weekend Petersburg will host several teams from around Southeast Alaska in a regional meet. KFSK’s Angela Denning caught up with the team at a recent practice and has this report:. The high school swim team... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Ketchikan, AK
Government
City
Ketchikan, AK
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ketchikan News Flash

Ketchikan News Flash

Ketchikan, AK
37
Followers
162
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ketchikan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy