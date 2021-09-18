What's up: Top news in Nevada

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(NEVADA, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Nevada area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

This custom-built home has been lovingly maintained and upgraded. Gently nestled within the Vallee-Hi subdivision, you'll notice the attention to detail in the lush, park-like grounds as you approach the home. 1.3 acres of rolling lawn gives you abundant space to spread out in, while a canopy of majestic old-growth timber perfectly frames the home and professionally installed castle wall landscaping accentuates the brick accents of the siding. As you step inside and explore this wonderful home you'll appreciate the luxe hand-installed quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances throughout the spacious kitchen. High-end tilework abounds in the updated bathrooms- giving you that perfect spa-like atmosphere to relax away from the day's cares! In the living room, the full-size brick fireplace is the perfect spot to have everyone over and relax when the weather gets cold again! Enjoy looking out over your meticulously landscaped acreage while in the screened-in porch, and know you've truly arrived with your ownership of this special home! Read more

Nevada / nevadadailymail.com

Nevada netters win four against Mt. Vernon

Nevada netters win four against Mt. Vernon

The Nevada High School girls tennis team’s busy week continued Thursday with a home match against Mt. Vernon. Fittingly, the Lady Tigers earned four wins in their fourth event in four days. Hallie Elkinton won her no. 2 singles match 8-6, Abbi Baldwin won no. 4 singles 8-1, and Kourtnee... Read more

Nevada / nevadadailymail.com

NHS golf misses out on Lady Eagle Invite crown by one stroke

NHS golf misses out on Lady Eagle Invite crown by one stroke

The Nevada High School girls golf team learned that all-important lesson at the Lady Eagle Invitational Wednesday at the Schifferdecker Golf Course — where the Lady Tigers' combined score of 395 (+111) came up one stroke short of tying Carthage for the team best. "As a team, we still need... Read more

Eden Fisher Student of the Year

Eden Fisher Student of the Year

Eden Fisher Student of the Year Read more

ABOUT

With Nevada News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

