What's up: Top news in Nevada

15155 East Peace Road, Nevada, MO 64772

This custom-built home has been lovingly maintained and upgraded. Gently nestled within the Vallee-Hi subdivision, you'll notice the attention to detail in the lush, park-like grounds as you approach the home. 1.3 acres of rolling lawn gives you abundant space to spread out in, while a canopy of majestic old-growth timber perfectly frames the home and professionally installed castle wall landscaping accentuates the brick accents of the siding. As you step inside and explore this wonderful home you'll appreciate the luxe hand-installed quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances throughout the spacious kitchen. High-end tilework abounds in the updated bathrooms- giving you that perfect spa-like atmosphere to relax away from the day's cares! In the living room, the full-size brick fireplace is the perfect spot to have everyone over and relax when the weather gets cold again! Enjoy looking out over your meticulously landscaped acreage while in the screened-in porch, and know you've truly arrived with your ownership of this special home! Read more