Top stories trending in Bassett

(BASSETT, VA) The news in Bassett never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bassett area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Obituaries (Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Brian Christopher Chappell, age 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at McKee-Stone Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Bassett and Magna Vista play at home this Friday This Friday William Byrd plays at Bassett (2-1), Franklin County plays at Magna Vista (2-1), Martinsville (1-1) plays at Dan River and Chatham plays at Patrick County (0-2). Virginia Tech plays West Virginia Saturday at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC Saturday night at 7:30. The Marlins beat the... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE