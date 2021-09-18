Top stories trending in Bassett
Obituaries
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Brian Christopher Chappell, age 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at McKee-Stone Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. Read more
Bassett and Magna Vista play at home this Friday
This Friday William Byrd plays at Bassett (2-1), Franklin County plays at Magna Vista (2-1), Martinsville (1-1) plays at Dan River and Chatham plays at Patrick County (0-2). Virginia Tech plays West Virginia Saturday at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC Saturday night at 7:30. The Marlins beat the... Read more
This Week In High School Football: Bulldogs look repeat success on the road
The Bassett High School football team gets an unexpected bye this week after William Byrd postponed their contest against the Bengals due to COVID-19 issues with the Terriers. But the bye couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bengals, who are dealing with injuries and could use the week off. Read more
