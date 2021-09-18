Top stories trending in Bassett

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(BASSETT, VA) The news in Bassett never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bassett area, click here.

Martinsville / whee.net

(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Brian Christopher Chappell, age 46, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held at McKee-Stone Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. Read more

Bassett / whee.net

This Friday William Byrd plays at Bassett (2-1), Franklin County plays at Magna Vista (2-1), Martinsville (1-1) plays at Dan River and Chatham plays at Patrick County (0-2). Virginia Tech plays West Virginia Saturday at 12 p.m. and UVA plays at UNC Saturday night at 7:30. The Marlins beat the... Read more

Martinsville / martinsvillebulletin.com

The Bassett High School football team gets an unexpected bye this week after William Byrd postponed their contest against the Bengals due to COVID-19 issues with the Terriers. But the bye couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bengals, who are dealing with injuries and could use the week off. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
