Bishop news wrap: What’s trending

Airport’s New Rescue & Firefighting Vehicle
In advance of Bishop Airport’s welcoming of United Airlines’ regular passenger service starting this winter, the airport recently received a new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicle. The vehicle was purchased by a grant through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This vehicle replaces the 1986 ARFF truck that was purchased... Read more
Bishop City Council Highlights
Bishop’s City Council meeting started out with proclamations recognizing and honoring the Hispanic and Native American communities in the Bishop area: the month of September 15 through October 15 was proclaimed Hispanic Heritage Month; September 24 was Proclaimed California Native American Day, a tradition begun by Gov. Culbert Olson in 1939. Read more
Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Bishop School Bus
On 09/16/21 at approximately 1:44 PM, a Bishop Unified School District school bus, loaded with multiple school aged children, was traveling in the slow lane of northbound US-395 near Jay Street in Bishop. At the same time, Christopher Rufener of Mohave Valley, AZ, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, in the fast lane of northbound US-395, and was passing the school bus. Due to Rufener’s state of intoxication, he caused the pickup to swerve to the right and crash into the left side of the school bus. Immediately following the crash, Rufener drove away from the crash scene, without making proper notifications. Personnel from Bishop Police Department, Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, and Bishop CHP arrived on scene and learned no occupants of the bus were injured during the crash. Several minutes later, Inyo County Sheriff’s Department located Rufener and his pickup near West Line Street and See-Vee Lane. Rufener was placed under arrest by Bishop CHP on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was booked into Inyo County Jail. Read more
VFW honors former “Hanoi Hilton” POW during memorial ceremony
BISHOP, Calif. –More than 100 family and friends gathered at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2021, to honor the memory of a former Hanoi Hilton prisoner of war, who passed away on June 21, 2021. The memorial service for retired Air Force Col. Robert F. Waggoner... Read more
