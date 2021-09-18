CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Bishop news wrap: What’s trending

Bishop Dispatch
Bishop Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BISHOP, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Bishop area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bishop area, click here.

Bishop / kibskbov.com

Airport's New Rescue & Firefighting Vehicle

Airport’s New Rescue & Firefighting Vehicle

In advance of Bishop Airport's welcoming of United Airlines' regular passenger service starting this winter, the airport recently received a new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicle. The vehicle was purchased by a grant through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This vehicle replaces the 1986 ARFF truck that was purchased...

Bishop / sierrawave.net

Bishop City Council Highlights

Bishop City Council Highlights

Bishop's City Council meeting started out with proclamations recognizing and honoring the Hispanic and Native American communities in the Bishop area: the month of September 15 through October 15 was proclaimed Hispanic Heritage Month; September 24 was Proclaimed California Native American Day, a tradition begun by Gov. Culbert Olson in 1939.

Bishop / sierrawave.net

Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Bishop School Bus

Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Bishop School Bus

On 09/16/21 at approximately 1:44 PM, a Bishop Unified School District school bus, loaded with multiple school aged children, was traveling in the slow lane of northbound US-395 near Jay Street in Bishop. At the same time, Christopher Rufener of Mohave Valley, AZ, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, in the fast lane of northbound US-395, and was passing the school bus. Due to Rufener's state of intoxication, he caused the pickup to swerve to the right and crash into the left side of the school bus. Immediately following the crash, Rufener drove away from the crash scene, without making proper notifications. Personnel from Bishop Police Department, Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, and Bishop CHP arrived on scene and learned no occupants of the bus were injured during the crash. Several minutes later, Inyo County Sheriff's Department located Rufener and his pickup near West Line Street and See-Vee Lane. Rufener was placed under arrest by Bishop CHP on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was booked into Inyo County Jail.

Bishop / aerotechnews.com

VFW honors former "Hanoi Hilton" POW during memorial ceremony

VFW honors former “Hanoi Hilton” POW during memorial ceremony

BISHOP, Calif. –More than 100 family and friends gathered at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2021, to honor the memory of a former Hanoi Hilton prisoner of war, who passed away on June 21, 2021. The memorial service for retired Air Force Col. Robert F. Waggoner...

Bishop Dispatch

Bishop Dispatch

Bishop, CA
With Bishop Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

