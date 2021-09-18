Bishop news wrap: What’s trending

Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Bishop School Bus

On 09/16/21 at approximately 1:44 PM, a Bishop Unified School District school bus, loaded with multiple school aged children, was traveling in the slow lane of northbound US-395 near Jay Street in Bishop. At the same time, Christopher Rufener of Mohave Valley, AZ, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup, in the fast lane of northbound US-395, and was passing the school bus. Due to Rufener's state of intoxication, he caused the pickup to swerve to the right and crash into the left side of the school bus. Immediately following the crash, Rufener drove away from the crash scene, without making proper notifications. Personnel from Bishop Police Department, Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, and Bishop CHP arrived on scene and learned no occupants of the bus were injured during the crash. Several minutes later, Inyo County Sheriff's Department located Rufener and his pickup near West Line Street and See-Vee Lane. Rufener was placed under arrest by Bishop CHP on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was booked into Inyo County Jail.