Moulton, AL

News wrap: Headlines in Moulton

Moulton Voice
Moulton Voice
 6 days ago

(MOULTON, AL) The news in Moulton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Moulton / youtube.com

Moulton / moultonadvertiser.com

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in a search for a missing Moulton man. The agency recently received a report of the missing person identified as 37-year-old John Wesley Johnson, Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said. “Investigators determined that (Johnson) was last seen in July,” Sandlin... Read more

Moulton / youtube.com

For more information visit http://StewartStreet.C21.com Stewart Street Moulton, AL 35650 MLS 1791133 2 lots in Moulton city limits behind Lawrence county high school. Underdeveloped 2 beautiful lots being sold together. Contact Agent: Latasha Lovelady Clement Realty, Inc. Read more

Alabama / wbrc.com

MOULTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday, Sept. 25 is National Public Lands Day and Wild Alabama (NPLD) is inviting everyone to join the celebration. National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, this celebration brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. NPLD is also a “Fee-Free Day,” meaning entrance fees are waived at national parks, national forests and other public lands. Read more

