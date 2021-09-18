What's up: News headlines in Slippery Rock
Rock falls to the UDC in overtime, 3-2
WASHINGTON – The Slippery Rock University men's soccer team fell on the road in overtime to the University of the District of Columbia, 3-2, Wednesday afternoon. With the loss, The Rock's record falls to 2-1-2 overall this season while UDC earns its first win to improve to 1-4-0 overall. Wednesday's game marked the third overtime contest of the season for SRU.
Week 3 Preview: Lock Haven at No. 6 Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The sixth ranked Slippery Rock University football team returns to Mihalik-Thompson Stadium this Saturday to host Lock Haven University at 6 p.m. in the annual "White Out Game" that will serve as the cap to the annual Slippery Rock VillageFest. Below you will find all pertinent...
Rock rolls to 4-1 victory at Seton Hill
GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Slippery Rock University women's soccer team recorded its fourth consecutive victory in a 4-1 win over Seton Hill University at Dick Sporting Goods Field. A lightening delay stalled play less than 15 minutes into the second period for 40 minutes, but The Rock were able to overcome the halt in play and secure the victory.
SRU enrolls record number of grad students
After more than year of reduced on-campus capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slippery Rock University's enrollment remains strong now that SRU is fully back to in-person classes and activities. For the fall 2021 semester, there are 8,424 students enrolled at the University, according to the official count taken Sept. 13, the 15th day of classes, which is used for national and state reporting purposes.
