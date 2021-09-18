CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slippery Rock, PA

What's up: News headlines in Slippery Rock

Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
 6 days ago

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) The news in Slippery Rock never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Slippery Rock / rockathletics.com

Rock falls to the UDC in overtime, 3-2

Rock falls to the UDC in overtime, 3-2

WASHINGTON – The Slippery Rock University men's soccer team fell on the road in overtime to the University of the District of Columbia, 3-2, Wednesday afternoon. With the loss, The Rock's record falls to 2-1-2 overall this season while UDC earns its first win to improve to 1-4-0 overall. Wednesday's game marked the third overtime contest of the season for SRU. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Slippery Rock / rockathletics.com

Week 3 Preview: Lock Haven at No. 6 Rock

Week 3 Preview: Lock Haven at No. 6 Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The sixth ranked Slippery Rock University football team returns to Mihalik-Thompson Stadium this Saturday to host Lock Haven University at 6 p.m. in the annual "White Out Game" that will serve as the cap to the annual Slippery Rock VillageFest. Below you will find all pertinent... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Slippery Rock / rockathletics.com

Rock rolls to 4-1 victory at Seton Hill

Rock rolls to 4-1 victory at Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Slippery Rock University women's soccer team recorded its fourth consecutive victory in a 4-1 win over Seton Hill University at Dick Sporting Goods Field. A lightening delay stalled play less than 15 minutes into the second period for 40 minutes, but The Rock were able to overcome the halt in play and secure the victory. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Slippery Rock / ncnewsonline.com

SRU enrolls record number of grad students

SRU enrolls record number of grad students

After more than year of reduced on-campus capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slippery Rock University’s enrollment remains strong now that SRU is fully back to in-person classes and activities. For the fall 2021 semester, there are 8,424 students enrolled at the University, according to the official count taken Sept. 13, the 15th day of classes, which is used for national and state reporting purposes. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock, PA
35
Followers
223
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Slippery Rock Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy