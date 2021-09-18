CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Daniel Craig’s Farewell Speech to James Bond

By ScreenCrush Staff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At this point it is too late to reschedule it, so it seems like it is finally happening: The next James Bond movie — Daniel Craig’s last in the role — is opening in theaters. No Time to Die is Craig’s fifth time playing Bond. He famously said he’d rather...

Daniel Craig
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

