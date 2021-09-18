CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Literary calendar: Meet some mystery writers at 'Fall Into Crime' event

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 18—FALL INTO CRIME — Once Upon a Crime virtually presents mystery writers Raquel V. Reyes ("Mango, Mambo and Murder"), John Copenhaver ("The Savage King"), Vera Kurian ("Never Saw Me Coming"), David Tromblay ("Sangre Road") and Rachel Howzell Hall ("These Toxic Things"), hosted by Jessica Laine and Shelley Kubitz. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Reservations at: crowdcast.io/e/fall-into-crime-readings/register.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

