Literary calendar: Meet some mystery writers at 'Fall Into Crime' event
Sep. 18—FALL INTO CRIME — Once Upon a Crime virtually presents mystery writers Raquel V. Reyes ("Mango, Mambo and Murder"), John Copenhaver ("The Savage King"), Vera Kurian ("Never Saw Me Coming"), David Tromblay ("Sangre Road") and Rachel Howzell Hall ("These Toxic Things"), hosted by Jessica Laine and Shelley Kubitz. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Reservations at: crowdcast.io/e/fall-into-crime-readings/register.www.tribuneledgernews.com
