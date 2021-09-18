Trending local news in Norwich

(NORWICH, NY) The news in Norwich never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Museum in Norwich thrives despite lockdown NORWICH (WBNG) -- During the lockdown, it was predicted that 25% of museums in the united states would close their doors forever. But for the Chenango County Historical Society, that statistic couldn’t be more untrue. “We basically grew our Facebook audience we developed a Youtube channel we created all kinds... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Norwich vs. Susquehanna Valley tops 5 can't-miss Section 4 football games in Week 2 Here is a glance at some Section 4 football games to have an eye on in Week 2:. The skinny: Susquehanna Valley revved it up last Saturday night, smacking Dryden by 43-7 while outgaining the home team by 374-38 via the rush. Ryan Rychlewski headed that effort with four carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Rychlewski, Davante Rivera and Tyler Wing were credited with 3½ tackles apiece. Read more

LOCAL PICK

NHS Varsity Football Game. September 10th 2021 Victory Shut Out! Norwich Vs Johnstown NHS Varsity Football Game. September 10th 2021 Victory Shut Out! Norwich Vs Johnstown NCSD Athletic Coordinator - Rich Turnbull Video Production by Rhett Genung Read more

TRENDING NOW