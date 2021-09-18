Trending local news in Norwich
Museum in Norwich thrives despite lockdown
NORWICH (WBNG) -- During the lockdown, it was predicted that 25% of museums in the united states would close their doors forever. But for the Chenango County Historical Society, that statistic couldn’t be more untrue. “We basically grew our Facebook audience we developed a Youtube channel we created all kinds... Read more
Norwich vs. Susquehanna Valley tops 5 can't-miss Section 4 football games in Week 2
Here is a glance at some Section 4 football games to have an eye on in Week 2:. The skinny: Susquehanna Valley revved it up last Saturday night, smacking Dryden by 43-7 while outgaining the home team by 374-38 via the rush. Ryan Rychlewski headed that effort with four carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Rychlewski, Davante Rivera and Tyler Wing were credited with 3½ tackles apiece. Read more
NHS Varsity Football Game. September 10th 2021 Victory Shut Out! Norwich Vs Johnstown
NHS Varsity Football Game. September 10th 2021 Victory Shut Out! Norwich Vs Johnstown NCSD Athletic Coordinator - Rich Turnbull Video Production by Rhett Genung Read more
Norwich 1 Watford 3: Dennis goal and Sarr double seals three points as visitors inflict fifth straight loss on Canaries
THE last time Norwich lost to Watford, Daniel Farke said his players were too hungover from their Championship title celebrations. But this time they were stone cold sober and still couldn’t get the victory they needed to lift them off the foot of the table. So what is their excuse... Read more
