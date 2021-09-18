Trending local news in Norwich

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(NORWICH, NY) The news in Norwich never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Museum in Norwich thrives despite lockdown

NORWICH (WBNG) -- During the lockdown, it was predicted that 25% of museums in the united states would close their doors forever. But for the Chenango County Historical Society, that statistic couldn’t be more untrue. “We basically grew our Facebook audience we developed a Youtube channel we created all kinds... Read more

Norwich vs. Susquehanna Valley tops 5 can't-miss Section 4 football games in Week 2

Here is a glance at some Section 4 football games to have an eye on in Week 2:. The skinny: Susquehanna Valley revved it up last Saturday night, smacking Dryden by 43-7 while outgaining the home team by 374-38 via the rush. Ryan Rychlewski headed that effort with four carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Rychlewski, Davante Rivera and Tyler Wing were credited with 3½ tackles apiece. Read more

NHS Varsity Football Game. September 10th 2021 Victory Shut Out! Norwich Vs Johnstown

NHS Varsity Football Game. September 10th 2021 Victory Shut Out! Norwich Vs Johnstown NCSD Athletic Coordinator - Rich Turnbull Video Production by Rhett Genung Read more

Norwich 1 Watford 3: Dennis goal and Sarr double seals three points as visitors inflict fifth straight loss on Canaries

THE last time Norwich lost to Watford, Daniel Farke said his players were too hungover from their Championship title celebrations. But this time they were stone cold sober and still couldn’t get the victory they needed to lift them off the foot of the table. So what is their excuse... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
