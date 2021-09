You are at your favorite restaurant, or maybe your favorite bar, or sitting in your favorite chair, no matter where you are, it doesn’t really matter, because you are watching the BIG GAME. Your babe is getting you your favorite brewski, or maybe you are having a kombuchy. The perfect beverage to relax with as you watch the BIG GAME. Beans, cheese, chicken, and pico, your having nachos, or maybe raisins and oatmeal because you listen to your cardiologist, or you are getting the last hot dog in before our sun dims and everything becomes oranges and reds and yellows, delicious and tasty, perfect for the BIG GAME.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO