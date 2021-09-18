CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Trending news headlines in Pleasanton

Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 6 days ago

(PLEASANTON, TX) What’s going on in Pleasanton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pleasanton area, click here.

Pleasanton / youtube.com

2021 Jeep Wrangler Jourdanton TX | Jeep Wrangler Pleasanton TX

2021 Jeep Wrangler Jourdanton TX | Jeep Wrangler Pleasanton TX

Visit us online today at https://www.atascosacdj.com/ to find out more information about our inventory! 2021 Jeep Wrangler Looking for a new Jeep to suit your needs? Atascosa CDJR located near Floresville TX is the place to go! We have a wide range of new and used Jeep's waiting to be driven today. Our exceptional staff will do anything to assist you in getting in a new Jeep quick and easy as possible. Give us a chance to provide you with the excellence and efficiency you deserve. If you are in or around Floresville TX stop by Atascosa CDJR today and see how we will earn your trust and business for your next Jeep in the area! Read more

Pleasanton / devinenews.com

Pleasanton formidable foe for 3-0 Warhorses

Pleasanton formidable foe for 3-0 Warhorses

Devine takes the short trip to Pleasanton to take on the 2-1 Eagles Friday night at 7:00pm. The Warhorses are 3-0 and face what many believe to be their first real challenge of the season in the 2-1 Eagles. The Horses have won three in a row, all in blowout... Read more

Pleasanton / youtube.com

BGC Friday Night Highlights — Week 4 Pt. 2

BGC Friday Night Highlights — Week 4 Pt. 2

Check out the Week 4 Big Game Coverage Road Trip! Read more

Pleasanton / youtube.com

Devine vs Pleasanton

Devine vs Pleasanton

Highlights from Big Game Coverage, Sept. 17, 2021. Read more

