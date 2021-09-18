What's up: Top news in Claremont
Edrice V. Blewitt
Edrice V. Blewitt UNITY — Edrice V. Blewitt, 102, formerly of Forest Street in Claremont, New Hampshire, died Sept. 7, 2021, at Sullivan County Healthcare in Unity, New Hampshire. She was born on Oct. 31, 1918, the daughter of William and Marjorie (Page) Kittredge and had been a lifetime area resident. Edrice was a graduate of Stevens High School, Class of 1936. She had been employed as a bookkeeper by Bankeast for 20 years. Edrice was a member of the Claremont BPW and Ladies Union Aide Society. She was the widow of William F. Blewitt Sr., who died on Nov. 12, 1999. Members of her family include a son, William F. Blewitt Jr., Claremont, New Hampshire; two daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Benham, Iowa, Marjorie “Midge” Merrill, Charlestown, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine LaValley, Newport, New Hampshire; one brother, Robert Kittredge, North Carolina. She was predeceased by four brothers, Lloyd Kittredge, William Kittredge, Theodore Kittredge and Alfred Kittredge. There will be no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Roy Funeral Home, 93 Sullivan St., Claremont, New Hampshire. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Sullivan County Healthcare, 5 Nursing Home Drive, Claremont, NH 03743. You are invited to share a memory of Edrice with the family or leave a message of condolence in the family guest book at www.royfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Roy Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Read more
Sunapee settles down to beat Stevens, 3-0
CLAREMONT — The opening match was as intense as as it could get with the Cardinals battling back to make things very interesting. With Lyla Holobowicz serving aces by the boat load, the pesky Cardinals crept back in after being down 16-6. With Mercedes VanGuilder and Madasia VanGuilder making great returns for the Cardinals, the Lakers Allison Tschudin and Kaitlyn Claus had the answers as the score was 21-21 then 23-23 with the Cardinals on the edge of winning the first set. Read more
Minckler notches 2 goals as Stevens upends Coe-Brown, 3-2
CLAREMONT — The Cardinals are finding out that Division II soccer is a whole different beast and it seems to be to their liking. “We have already had four playoff type games this season and we’re only into game five,” said Stevens head coach Tim St. Pierre. “This is just what we need to get to where we want to be.” Read more
Land For Sale: 140 Slab City Road, Claremont, NH 03743 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://140SlabCityRoad.C21.com 140 Slab City Road Claremont, NH 03743 MLS 4878096 LAND WITH IMPROVEMENTS Many possibilities - landscaping, 2 driveways, parking area, 200 amp power in place transformer owned by land owner, well in place, babbling brook running down one side, the property is on or near ATV and Snowmobile trails, no need to trailer from here! 16 x 32 concrete blocks set up for you to build a structure for big toys, cabin or tiny house is already in place. Established grape vines, new blueberry, apple and pear trees. (Camper is Not included) Near town, gym, skiing, restaurants, Opera House concerts, businesses, parks, antiques, golfing, CT river, Makerspace, Amtrak, Sunapee Mountain, Ascutney Mountain, the Connecticut River & more! This sweet spot is a place for hobbies/recreation or a home, quiet country sitting next to the fire and brook OR head out for more fun nearby! Contact Agent: Deborah Booth Highview Realty Read more
