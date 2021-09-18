CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremont, NH

What's up: Top news in Claremont

Claremont Bulletin
Claremont Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CLAREMONT, NH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Claremont.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Claremont / eagletimes.com

Edrice V. Blewitt

Edrice V. Blewitt

Edrice V. Blewitt UNITY — Edrice V. Blewitt, 102, formerly of Forest Street in Claremont, New Hampshire, died Sept. 7, 2021, at Sullivan County Healthcare in Unity, New Hampshire. She was born on Oct. 31, 1918, the daughter of William and Marjorie (Page) Kittredge and had been a lifetime area resident. Edrice was a graduate of Stevens High School, Class of 1936. She had been employed as a bookkeeper by Bankeast for 20 years. Edrice was a member of the Claremont BPW and Ladies Union Aide Society. She was the widow of William F. Blewitt Sr., who died on Nov. 12, 1999. Members of her family include a son, William F. Blewitt Jr., Claremont, New Hampshire; two daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Benham, Iowa, Marjorie “Midge” Merrill, Charlestown, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine LaValley, Newport, New Hampshire; one brother, Robert Kittredge, North Carolina. She was predeceased by four brothers, Lloyd Kittredge, William Kittredge, Theodore Kittredge and Alfred Kittredge. There will be no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Roy Funeral Home, 93 Sullivan St., Claremont, New Hampshire. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Sullivan County Healthcare, 5 Nursing Home Drive, Claremont, NH 03743. You are invited to share a memory of Edrice with the family or leave a message of condolence in the family guest book at www.royfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Roy Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Claremont / eagletimes.com

Sunapee settles down to beat Stevens, 3-0

Sunapee settles down to beat Stevens, 3-0

CLAREMONT — The opening match was as intense as as it could get with the Cardinals battling back to make things very interesting. With Lyla Holobowicz serving aces by the boat load, the pesky Cardinals crept back in after being down 16-6. With Mercedes VanGuilder and Madasia VanGuilder making great returns for the Cardinals, the Lakers Allison Tschudin and Kaitlyn Claus had the answers as the score was 21-21 then 23-23 with the Cardinals on the edge of winning the first set. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Claremont / eagletimes.com

Minckler notches 2 goals as Stevens upends Coe-Brown, 3-2

Minckler notches 2 goals as Stevens upends Coe-Brown, 3-2

CLAREMONT — The Cardinals are finding out that Division II soccer is a whole different beast and it seems to be to their liking. “We have already had four playoff type games this season and we’re only into game five,” said Stevens head coach Tim St. Pierre. “This is just what we need to get to where we want to be.” Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Claremont / youtube.com

Land For Sale: 140 Slab City Road, Claremont, NH 03743 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: 140 Slab City Road, Claremont, NH 03743 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://140SlabCityRoad.C21.com 140 Slab City Road Claremont, NH 03743 MLS 4878096 LAND WITH IMPROVEMENTS Many possibilities - landscaping, 2 driveways, parking area, 200 amp power in place transformer owned by land owner, well in place, babbling brook running down one side, the property is on or near ATV and Snowmobile trails, no need to trailer from here! 16 x 32 concrete blocks set up for you to build a structure for big toys, cabin or tiny house is already in place. Established grape vines, new blueberry, apple and pear trees. (Camper is Not included) Near town, gym, skiing, restaurants, Opera House concerts, businesses, parks, antiques, golfing, CT river, Makerspace, Amtrak, Sunapee Mountain, Ascutney Mountain, the Connecticut River & more! This sweet spot is a place for hobbies/recreation or a home, quiet country sitting next to the fire and brook OR head out for more fun nearby! Contact Agent: Deborah Booth Highview Realty Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claremont, NH
Claremont, NH
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Claremont Bulletin

Claremont Bulletin

Claremont, NH
63
Followers
218
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Claremont Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy