What's up: Top news in Claremont

Edrice V. Blewitt UNITY — Edrice V. Blewitt, 102, formerly of Forest Street in Claremont, New Hampshire, died Sept. 7, 2021, at Sullivan County Healthcare in Unity, New Hampshire. She was born on Oct. 31, 1918, the daughter of William and Marjorie (Page) Kittredge and had been a lifetime area resident. Edrice was a graduate of Stevens High School, Class of 1936. She had been employed as a bookkeeper by Bankeast for 20 years. Edrice was a member of the Claremont BPW and Ladies Union Aide Society. She was the widow of William F. Blewitt Sr., who died on Nov. 12, 1999. Members of her family include a son, William F. Blewitt Jr., Claremont, New Hampshire; two daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Benham, Iowa, Marjorie "Midge" Merrill, Charlestown, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine LaValley, Newport, New Hampshire; one brother, Robert Kittredge, North Carolina. She was predeceased by four brothers, Lloyd Kittredge, William Kittredge, Theodore Kittredge and Alfred Kittredge. There will be no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Roy Funeral Home, 93 Sullivan St., Claremont, New Hampshire. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Sullivan County Healthcare, 5 Nursing Home Drive, Claremont, NH 03743. You are invited to share a memory of Edrice with the family or leave a message of condolence in the family guest book at www.royfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Roy Funeral Home and Cremation Service.