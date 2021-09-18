CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tate McRae Laments 'Fake Friends' At The 2021 iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

at40.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTate McRae showed off her moves during an emotional set at the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy. Since hitting the scene on the the competition show So You Think You Can Dance when she was just 13, the Canadian teen has expanded her repertoire of talent to become known for her singing and songwriting abilities. She showcased her talents on the Daytime Stage, opening her set with "All My Friends Are Fake," the second single from her debut EP All the Things I Never Said.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Backstage Photos

Amid strict COVID-19 protocols, the iHeartRadio Music Festival returned to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena over the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18. Acts including Dua Lipa, Finneas, Nelly and Weezer kicked off the concert showcase on Friday night, with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Sam Hunt among the highlights of Saturday’s lineup. The Daytime Stage also returned with Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, All Time Low, Yungblud and more. Variety was backstage with stars from music and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Mcrae
Person
Troye Sivan
People

Tate McRae on 'Weirdest' Part of Fame and the Self-Inflicted Pressure to Follow Up a Smash-Hit Song

Tate McRae has an easygoing approach to fame. Fans may recognize the 18-year-old singer from her stint on So You Think You Can Dance (she was second runner-up in season 13), but it's more likely to know her for her song "You Broke Me First." The inescapable single soared to No. 1 on the Top 40 radio charts in April, months after its debut, thrusting McRae into the spotlight and landing her notable collabs with Troye Sivan and Khalid.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
at40.com

The Kid LAROI Pulls Double Duty At The iHeartRadio Music Festival

The Australian artist delivered several of his hits, including "Still Chose You," "Always Do," and "Without You." LAROI ended his high energy set with his Justin Bieber collaboration, "Stay." While the Biebs didn't make a surprise appearance during the 18-year-old rapper's set, the crowd didn't seem to notice as they sang Justin's verse.
MUSIC
at40.com

Billie Eilish Is 'Happier Than Ever' During iHeartRadio Music Festival Set

The 19-year-old artist opened up the second and final night of the festival alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas on backup vocals. While this was Billie's first performance of the weekend, Finneas previewed songs from his debut solo album on night one. Billie's electric setlist consisted of fan-favorite songs from...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Bop#Canadian#The Cw Network
at40.com

J. Cole Brings Out Special Guest Bas at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival

First things first, J.Cole delivers. The “No Role Modelz” rapper hit the stage during night one of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 17. The Dreamville rapper offered fans and the live audience in Sin City a medley of hits including “Middle Child,” “The London,” “Power Trip,” “Wet Dreamz,” “No Role Modelz” and brought out special guest Bas for their collaboration “The Jackie.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
at40.com

Dua Lipa Had The Whole Crowd Levitating At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Some people think what happens in Vegas must stay in Vegas, but Dua Lipa's performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival will definitely be talked about everywhere. Dua kicked things off on Friday (September 17) at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City with a powerhouse setlist. The 26-year-old pop star performed her biggest hits from both her self-titled album and her Grammy-winning sophomore album Future Nostalgia.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
at40.com

Billy Idol Performs 'Bitter Taste' & More At iHeartRadio ICONS Event

On Friday (September 17) Billy Idol released his brand new EP, The Roadside, his first new music since his 2014 album Kings & Queens of the Underground. The Roadside features four new songs, including its lead single 'Bitter Taste,' inspired by the motorcycle crash that almost cost Idol his leg.
MUSIC
at40.com

Shawn Mendes Teases Wonder: The World Tour & Fans Freak Out

Shawn Mendes is hitting the road. On Monday (September 20), Mendes took to Instagram to tease an upcoming tour built around his fourth studio album Wonder. Though he revealed he will be going on tour, he did not share the dates just yet. "TOUR," Mendes wrote alongside three red hearts....
MUSIC
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
at40.com

Lizzo Reveals Which Rumors Are True In Recent Interview

Lizzo recently sat down with PopCrush Nights to open up about which "Rumors" are true. While the singer's track "Rumors" with Cardi B created a catchy tune that poked fun at some of the more absurd things she's heard about herself, the line "NDA, no loose lips" appears to be based on truth.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy