News wrap: Top stories in Kewanee

For more stories like these, click here.

Local Sports Highlights: GHS boys soccer team moves to 6-3; Hise leads Bullets at Kewanee GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School boys soccer team faced a 1-0 deficit at the half Tuesday night in Western Big 6 action against Geneseo at Van Dyke Field. But behind goals from Stevin Mulimi and Matt Roach, the Silver Streaks were able to rally for a 2-1 win. Galesburg... Read more

Kewanee Police boosting presence at Wethersfield schools Additional Kewanee Police officers will be present in the Wethersfield school district in response to rumors of a threat. Read more

Kewanee Boilers test 3-0 football mark at Bureau Valley Kewanee High School's varsity football team spent the last week trying to keep its early season success in perspective as it brings a 3-0 record to Bureau Valley Friday. The Boilermakers have won all three games running away, outscoring opponents 121-41 so far this year. "There's been a lot of... Read more

