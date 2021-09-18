CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

News wrap: Top stories in Kewanee

Kewanee News Alert
 6 days ago

Galesburg / galesburg.com

Local Sports Highlights: GHS boys soccer team moves to 6-3; Hise leads Bullets at Kewanee

GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School boys soccer team faced a 1-0 deficit at the half Tuesday night in Western Big 6 action against Geneseo at Van Dyke Field. But behind goals from Stevin Mulimi and Matt Roach, the Silver Streaks were able to rally for a 2-1 win. Galesburg... Read more

Kewanee / wqad.com

Kewanee Police boosting presence at Wethersfield schools

Additional Kewanee Police officers will be present in the Wethersfield school district in response to rumors of a threat. Read more

Kewanee / starcourier.com

Kewanee Boilers test 3-0 football mark at Bureau Valley

Kewanee High School's varsity football team spent the last week trying to keep its early season success in perspective as it brings a 3-0 record to Bureau Valley Friday. The Boilermakers have won all three games running away, outscoring opponents 121-41 so far this year. "There's been a lot of... Read more

Kewanee / starcourier.com

Juvenile arrested for shooting threat at Wethersfield High School

KEWANEE — A potential threat of a school shooting at Wethersfield High School has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile, the Kewanee Police Department announced Thursday. The arrest was the result of a tip about a potential school shooting at Wethersfield High School that was allegedly going to... Read more

Kewanee, IL
Kewanee, IL
With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

