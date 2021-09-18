News wrap: Top stories in Kewanee
(KEWANEE, IL) What’s going on in Kewanee? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Local Sports Highlights: GHS boys soccer team moves to 6-3; Hise leads Bullets at Kewanee
GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School boys soccer team faced a 1-0 deficit at the half Tuesday night in Western Big 6 action against Geneseo at Van Dyke Field. But behind goals from Stevin Mulimi and Matt Roach, the Silver Streaks were able to rally for a 2-1 win. Galesburg... Read more
Kewanee Police boosting presence at Wethersfield schools
Additional Kewanee Police officers will be present in the Wethersfield school district in response to rumors of a threat. Read more
Kewanee Boilers test 3-0 football mark at Bureau Valley
Kewanee High School's varsity football team spent the last week trying to keep its early season success in perspective as it brings a 3-0 record to Bureau Valley Friday. The Boilermakers have won all three games running away, outscoring opponents 121-41 so far this year. "There's been a lot of... Read more
Juvenile arrested for shooting threat at Wethersfield High School
KEWANEE — A potential threat of a school shooting at Wethersfield High School has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile, the Kewanee Police Department announced Thursday. The arrest was the result of a tip about a potential school shooting at Wethersfield High School that was allegedly going to... Read more
