There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s Someone Inside Your House tells the story of Makani Young (Sydney Park), a senior transfer student who moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. As the countdown to graduation begins, Makani and her friends at Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who’s targeting students and exposing their biggest secrets. Startattle.com – There’s Someone Inside Your House 2021.

