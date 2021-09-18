There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date
There's Someone Inside Your House tells the story of Makani Young (Sydney Park), a senior transfer student who moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. As the countdown to graduation begins, Makani and her friends at Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who's targeting students and exposing their biggest secrets.
