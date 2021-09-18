Trending local news in Camdenton
(CAMDENTON, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Camdenton area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Editorial: The Pied Typer
It’s hard to implement and it’s hard to adopt. Your new Lake Sun and Vernon Publishing, the new owner of Lake Media, have four issues under their respective belts. Today’s issue, Sept. 15, is No. 4. To recap a bit, Gannett – a conglomerate publishing company that includes the USA... Read more
Missouri football notebook: Webb City head coach John Roderique records 300th victory with Cardinals
John Roderique has accumulated quite a list of accomplishments during his 25 years as the head coach of perennial powerhouse Webb City. He added one more last week when he picked up his 300th coaching victory with the Cardinals. Roderique has taken Webb City to the state semifinals an amazing... Read more
Janice English (August 28, 1944 - September 15, 2021)
Janice English, 77, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away on September 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home. Visitation: Saturday, October 09, 2021 @ 3:00PM - 4:00PM. Allee Holman-Howe, 15 Clint Ave., Camdenton, MO 65020. Memorial Service: Saturday, October 09, 2021 @ 4:00PM - 5:00PM. Allee Holman-Howe,... Read more
Fall harvest: Local Farmers' Markets winding down for season
Just as gardening season is winding down, so are most area farmers’ markets. But this is the perfect time to hit all of them, and we have quite a few in the lake area. Visiting the variety in different towns helps, and that shouldn’t be hard since there is so much available on varying week nights and weekends. Read more
Comments / 0