CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, VA

What's up: News headlines in Covington

Covington Journal
Covington Journal
 6 days ago

(COVINGTON, VA) The news in Covington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Covington / therecorderonline.com

Organization offering storefront address signs in Covington

Organization offering storefront address signs in Covington

Olde Town Covington is offering address signs like the one above, which is located at the Discovery Center on Maple Avenue, to businesses in the Historic District of Covington. The group is also offering welcome banners, left, which have been erected on lampposts in the Mid City Mall parking lot in Covington. (Recorder photos by Gavin Dressler)COVINGTON — Olde Town Covington has undergone a campaign to help businesses in and around the downtown Covington area with street address identification. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Covington / therecorderonline.com

Former school board member honored, opening highlighted

Former school board member honored, opening highlighted

Former Covington City School Board Member Tamala Preston was recognized for her service to the Covington City Public School System. She recently departed the school board after her husband, The Rev. Timothy Preston accepted the pastor position at First Baptist Church, Clifton Forge. Chairman Bert Baker presented her with a certificate and gifts from the school system. (Recorder photo by Jerome Johnson)COVINGTON — Former Covington City School Board member Tamala Preston was honored by her former ... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Covington / therecorderonline.com

ALCOVA Mortgage hosts corn hole tournament in Covington

ALCOVA Mortgage hosts corn hole tournament in Covington

Mike Wolters and Rylee Dressler were the round robin seeding tournament and doubles bring your own partner (BYOP) tournament winners during the corn hole tourney held on Labor Day in Covington. (Photos courtesy Katie Lee Broughman)David Helmintoller and Katie Lee Broughman placed second in the tourney, which was run by the Alleghany Mountain Baggers organization.Carl Austin and Stuart Graham took second place in doubles BYOP.Christopher Branmer and Darrion Quarles took third place.... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Covington / wdbj7.com

Alleghany-Covington Sheriff Kevin Hall sworn in as Virginia Sheriff’s Assoc. President

Alleghany-Covington Sheriff Kevin Hall sworn in as Virginia Sheriff’s Assoc. President

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County and the City of Covington’s sheriff, Kevin Hall, has been sworn into a few different roles during his 36-year law enforcement career. But a ceremony at the Hotel Roanoke Wednesday was a bit different. He now takes the reins as President of the Virginia... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Covington, VA
Government
City
Covington, VA
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Covington Journal

Covington Journal

Covington, VA
59
Followers
225
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy